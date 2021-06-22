Electrified classical concert coming to Nelson's church

Published: 2:56 PM June 22, 2021

A quartet of classical musicians are bringing an electrified performance to one of Norfolk's historic churches.

Kavolectrica will play All Saints Church Burnham Thorpe - Lord Admiral Nelson's former church - on Saturday, June 26 from 7pm.

The four members of the group have performed all over the world in symphony orchestras.

This new performance will be the first in the latest stage of their musical journey, which follows them getting new, electric instruments from Bridge Violins.

A spokesman said: "These allow them to explore a new world of sounds and effects, and to create unique performances with their dramatic arrangements, 21st century techniques and improvisation."

Tickets are £12.50 and be reserved by emailing thorpemusic21@gmail.com and paying on the door.

The next event as part of the church's 2021 performance programme will be a full costume Gilbert and Sullivan show on Saturday, July 10. The concert will start at 7pm, with a picnic in the park beforehand.



