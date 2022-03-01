Photographer sells flower print to help Ukraine appeal

Keith Osborn is selling A4 prints of sunflowers for £10 over the next three weeks, with all proceeds going to British Red Cross' Ukraine Crisis Appeal. - Credit: Keith Osborn

A Fakenham photographer is raising funds for Ukraine’s crisis appeal through its national flower.

Keith Osborn is selling A4 prints of sunflowers for £10 over the next three weeks, with all proceeds going to British Red Cross' Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Mr Osborn was inspired after seeing a company selling sunflower seeds, with all proceeds going to the appeal, and thought he could do something similar.

One of the two sunflower pints Keith Osborn is selling to raise money for British Red Cross' Ukraine Crisis Appeal. - Credit: Keith Osborn

Since he launched his photos on February 27, he has seen other local artists create their own ideas around the flower, including a crochet sunflower, with money also going to the Red Cross’s appeal.

“All these projects are part of something bigger, which is why we all want to help,” Mr Osborn said.

“It is absolutely heart-wrenching and you feel so helpless. This is just a small thing that you can do to help.”

Prints can be brought from Mr Osborn’s website https://keithosbornphotography.co.uk/ecwid-store/Sunflower-Stand-With-Ukraine-Fundraiser-p447678044.