Published: 12:09 PM February 4, 2021

A PE teacher will walk the Norfolk coast to raise money for two charities close to his heart.

Alex Walpole from Fakenham is planning to walk the Norfolk Coastal Path to raise money in aid of both his grandad and a pupil.

The 27-year-old lost his grandad Geoff last year after he had suffered from Parkinson's for many years.

“He was a huge influence on my life,” he said.

“Like most grandads he was very supportive, coming to watch me play football and helped me through my life.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without his support.”

He plans to walk the Norfolk Coastal Path in its entirety from Hunstanton to Hopton-on-Sea, to help raise money for Parkinson’s UK, which he said provided"‘amazing support for his grandparents".

Alex Walpole is a player-coach or Kings Lynn under-21s. He also coaches Kings Lynn under-18s and Fakenham under-9s. - Credit: Ian Burt

The King's Lynn Academy teacher is planning to walk the roughly 83-mile route on the weekend of June 19 and 20.

Mr Walpole, who is also a player and coach at King's Lynn Town reserves and manages King's Lynn under 18s, had the idea to walk the route last year but said the longest day of the year had passed by the time he had thought of it.

The other charity he is raising money for is Max’s Foundation, a charity which supports young people with heart conditions, in aid of a pupil of his named Harry.

Mr Walpole stayed in touch with Harry and his family during his treatment and surgery for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle.

“I had a chat with them and I said that I would love to raise money for them,” he said.

“I just feel that I am doing something, I want to help and anything I can do is good.

“It has been a naff 2020 and I want to do something in 2021 that will help people.”

He said training for the walk will start now, with longer walks each week to prepare for the challenge.

As the days get lighter, he will start going along the route and he will walk all day, or for as long as he can.

He now just has his fingers crossed for good weather on the day.

You can donate to Alex at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AlexWalpole