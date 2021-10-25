Gallery
Organiser humbled as 210 strong Land Rover convoy raises over £3,000
One of the organisers of a Land Rover convoy has been humbled by the support the event received after it raised thousands of pounds for charity.
Grant Cotterell, along with Lynn Twite, arranged the 210 vehicles strong convoy, which saw hundreds of Land Rovers travel from Pensthorpe Natural Park to Holkham Hall, all in aid of The Firefighters Charity.
The event returned for the first time since 2019, after it was cancelled as a result of the pandemic, raised £3,300 for the charity.
The ride saw them pass through Sennowe Park, which displayed a World War Two fire engine, the Muckleburgh Military Collection, which allowed them to drive on the tank track, before going onto Holkham Hall.
Mr Cotterell, the station manager at Great Yarmouth fire station said: “I was incredibly humbled by the generosity and support that people gave to our event.
“The venues go above and beyond to make it a special event and what they do in their contributions is staggering, that they would be that generous is humbling.”
