Organiser humbled as 210 strong Land Rover convoy raises over £3,000

Gallery

Published: 3:58 PM October 25, 2021

One of the organisers of a Land Rover convoy has been humbled by the support the event received after it raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Grant Cotterell, along with Lynn Twite, arranged the 210 vehicles strong convoy, which saw hundreds of Land Rovers travel from Pensthorpe Natural Park to Holkham Hall, all in aid of The Firefighters Charity.

Vehicles parked in front of Holkham Hall - Credit: Ian Burt

The event returned for the first time since 2019, after it was cancelled as a result of the pandemic, raised £3,300 for the charity.

The ride saw them pass through Sennowe Park, which displayed a World War Two fire engine, the Muckleburgh Military Collection, which allowed them to drive on the tank track, before going onto Holkham Hall.

The Land Rover Run arrives on the Holkham Estate - Credit: Ian Burt

Mr Cotterell, the station manager at Great Yarmouth fire station said: “I was incredibly humbled by the generosity and support that people gave to our event.

You may also want to watch:

“The venues go above and beyond to make it a special event and what they do in their contributions is staggering, that they would be that generous is humbling.”

A driver takes in the view - Credit: Ian Burt

Members of the Mudmunchers 4x4 Club (from left) Tim Wedlake, Philip & Jo Ship - Credit: Ian Burt

Tim & Sue Wedlake - Credit: Ian Burt

Richard & Jo Bertauche with their Land Rover. - Credit: Ian Burt

Richard & Jo Bertauche - Credit: Ian Burt

Nick Owen & Nathan Payne - Credit: Ian Burt

Vehicles parked in front of Holkham Hall - Credit: Ian Burt