Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Gallery

Organiser humbled as 210 strong Land Rover convoy raises over £3,000

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:58 PM October 25, 2021   
Grant & Jackie Cotterell

Grant & Jackie Cotterell - Credit: Ian Burt

One of the organisers of a Land Rover convoy has been humbled by the support the event received after it raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Grant Cotterell, along with Lynn Twite, arranged the 210 vehicles strong convoy, which saw hundreds of Land Rovers travel from Pensthorpe Natural Park to Holkham Hall, all in aid of The Firefighters Charity.

Vehicles parked in front of Holkham Hall

Vehicles parked in front of Holkham Hall - Credit: Ian Burt

The event returned for the first time since 2019, after it was cancelled as a result of the pandemic, raised £3,300 for the charity.

The ride saw them pass through Sennowe Park, which displayed a World War Two fire engine, the Muckleburgh Military Collection, which allowed them to drive on the tank track, before going onto Holkham Hall.

The Land Rover Run arrives on the Holkham Estate

The Land Rover Run arrives on the Holkham Estate - Credit: Ian Burt

Mr Cotterell, the station manager at Great Yarmouth fire station said: “I was incredibly humbled by the generosity and support that people gave to our event.

You may also want to watch:

“The venues go above and beyond to make it a special event and what they do in their contributions is staggering, that they would be that generous is humbling.”

A driver takes in the view

A driver takes in the view - Credit: Ian Burt

Members of the Mudmunchers 4x4 Club (from left) Tim Wedlake,Philip & Jo Ship

Members of the Mudmunchers 4x4 Club (from left) Tim Wedlake, Philip & Jo Ship - Credit: Ian Burt

Tim & Sue Wedlake

Tim & Sue Wedlake - Credit: Ian Burt

Richard & Jo Bertauche

Richard & Jo Bertauche with their Land Rover. - Credit: Ian Burt

Richard & Jo Bertauche

Richard & Jo Bertauche - Credit: Ian Burt

Nick Owen & Nathan Payne

Nick Owen & Nathan Payne - Credit: Ian Burt

Vehicles parked in front of Holkham Hall

Vehicles parked in front of Holkham Hall - Credit: Ian Burt

The vehicles parked in front of Holkham Hall

The vehicles parked in front of Holkham Hall - Credit: Ian Burt

Most Read

  1. 1 Market town's Chamber of Trade set for relaunch
  2. 2 Are Fakenham businesses seeing an early rush for Christmas shopping?
  3. 3 Do you remember these shocking scenes from floods of the past?
  1. 4 Stunning new show at Houghton Hall set to immerse you into a meditative state
  2. 5 Natalie Imbruglia announced for major new festival at Norfolk estate
  3. 6 Property spotlight: See inside this barn conversion for sale for £1.6m
  4. 7 Your say: What is your favourite TV show ever?
  5. 8 Thursford pumpkin house opens for its fourth year
  6. 9 Vineyard's £250,000 new winery presses its first grapes
  7. 10 Jerome Mayhew hosting Fakenham job fair
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Those seeking a seat in Fakenham’s market place last week were met with red barriers over four benches residing in the area.

Why were barriers blocking these town centre benches?

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Fakenham College site. Picture: Ian Burt

Former sixth form land could be divided up and sold

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The building on Norwich Street, by Newman's yard.

Property labelled a 'carbuncle' served urgent works notice

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
An example of the Unknown Tommy statue stolen from East Rudham, Norfolk

Norfolk Live

World War One commemorative statue stolen

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon