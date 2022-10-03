Prize winner hands £500 jackpot straight back to military museum
- Credit: Deborah Wilson
The manager of a military museum has expressed her delight after seeing a jackpot prize donated right back to them.
Langham Dome, between Holt and Wells, hosted its 'Grand Draw Day' on Saturday, October 1, featuring an array of prizes.
The winner of the cash jackpot, an unnamed woman, from Reading, handed her £500 prize straight back to the museum.
Deborah Wilson, manager of Langham Dome Museum, said: “The woman completely bowled us over by returning her £500 win as a donation.
“£2,000 was raised to help us to maintain this wonderfully intriguing museum for future generations.”
Langham Dome is one of only a handful of anti-aircraft gunnery domes left in the UK.
In 2013, the North Norfolk Historic Buildings Trust opened it to the public as a military museum.
Saturday's event also featured an array of vehicles from the Norfolk Military Vehicle Group, dancers, vintage cars, 1940s police officers and air-raid wardens.
The Lord and Lady Dannatt drew the prize-winning tickets.