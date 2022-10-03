Prize winner hands £500 jackpot straight back to military museum

General, Lord Richard Dannatt and his wife, Phillipa, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, with Langham Dome chairman Patrick Allen, drawing the winning tickets - Credit: Deborah Wilson

The manager of a military museum has expressed her delight after seeing a jackpot prize donated right back to them.

Langham Dome, between Holt and Wells, hosted its 'Grand Draw Day' on Saturday, October 1, featuring an array of prizes.

Some of the Friends of Langham Dome Trustees, with Lord and Lady Dannatt and the Dome manager - Credit: Deborah Wilson

The winner of the cash jackpot, an unnamed woman, from Reading, handed her £500 prize straight back to the museum.

Deborah Wilson, manager of Langham Dome Museum, said: “The woman completely bowled us over by returning her £500 win as a donation.

People at Langham Dome Museum for Grand Draw Day - Credit: Deborah Wilson

“£2,000 was raised to help us to maintain this wonderfully intriguing museum for future generations.”

Langham Dome is one of only a handful of anti-aircraft gunnery domes left in the UK.

In 2013, the North Norfolk Historic Buildings Trust opened it to the public as a military museum.

Langham Dome Museum. Anti-Aircraft Gunnery Training Dome - Credit: Deborah Wilson

Saturday's event also featured an array of vehicles from the Norfolk Military Vehicle Group, dancers, vintage cars, 1940s police officers and air-raid wardens.

The Lord and Lady Dannatt drew the prize-winning tickets.