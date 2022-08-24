Street Fayre returns to Langham for first time since 2018
- Credit: Jason Shrubb
Locals and visitors flooded the streets of Langham as its historic fayre returned.
Returning for the first time since 2018, the Langham Street Fayre, near Holt, took place on August 20.
The event, held every other year, had to be cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.
Having started in 1974, it has become a staple in the village calendar, with money raised donated to local charities and village amenities.
The fayre results in the closure of the main road through Langham, leaving plenty of space for stalls, entertainers, live music and much more.
Committee member Debi Godfrey said: "It was just brilliant; the fayre is an all-inclusive party, and it was great to have that buzz back."
Jason Shrubb, a holidaymaker who visited the fayre, added: "There was a fabulous atmosphere.
“The only disappointment was being too late to register our chug, Gresley, for the dog show at the Bluebell! The sausage-catching round would have been a walkover.”