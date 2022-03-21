Fakenham accountant calls time on 40-year career

Regional accountancy and advisory firm Larking Gowen is saying farewell to partner Chris Greeves who retires on March 31. - Credit: Larking Gowen

A Norfolk accountant who became a trusted voice on the radio is hanging up his calculator after 41 years in the business.

Regional accountancy and advisory firm Larking Gowen is saying farewell to partner Chris Greeves who retires on March 31 after more than 40 years with the business.

Mr Greeves joined Larking Gowen in 1981 as a graduate trainee, and qualified as a chartered accountant in 1984, becoming a member of the Institute of Taxation in 1985. He became a partner in 1991 and was elected Chair of Partners from 2017 to 2020.

His career started at the Queen Street offices in Norwich where he worked for three years, followed by two years at Holt before moving on to Dereham in 1986. He ran the Dereham office from 1995 to 2019, before moving full time to Fakenham in 2019.

He had another role as a regular contributor on Radio Norfolk's breakfast show and helped present many breakfast seminars across East Anglia.

Over the years, he has advised, guided and looked after the interests of scores of owner-managed and family businesses across a range of sectors, particularly in farms and landed estates.

"After over 40 years with Larking Gowen, I feel the time is right to move on to the next chapter of my life,” Mr Greeves said.

"The firm looks very different from the one I joined as a trainee in 1981, but the spirit of Larking Gowen and the ethos of client service has been a constant throughout that time.

"One of the real pleasures of the job for me has been working with different generations and seeing families and businesses develop and change. You get to know people well and become their trusted friend and adviser.”

One of his long-standing clients in the region is Wells Harbour Commissioners.

Simon Cooper, a representative from the harbour, added: “Throughout Chris’ tenure, the Wells Harbour Commissioner’s have been through major changes and at times when our complex and sometimes difficult circumstances have arisen, the support from Chris in his very calm and personable way was always very welcome and assuring.

“We thank him for all his support and wisdom and wish him a very happy retirement.”