Memorial match remembers former headmaster and rugby player

Published: 10:45 AM September 14, 2021 Updated: 10:47 AM September 14, 2021

Fakenham Rugby Club hosted a memorial game for Lee Muston at The Stringer Ground on Old Wells Road - Credit: Lauren Stewart

One of the organisers behind a memorial rugby game has thanked the town and club for rallying around and supporting the day.

Mike Curry and Kevin Singleton arranged the game for former Fakenham High School headmaster and rugby stalwart, Lee Muston, following his death in July.

The game was part of a weekend of events, including several games and a BBQ as people came together on September 4 and 5 to celebrate Mr Muston's life.

The memorial game for Lee Muston took place at Fakenham Rugby Club - Credit: Lauren Stewart

Mr Curry has thanked the club and the hundreds of people who all supported the event.

“The club and town really rallied around to support it,” he said.

“The bar was drunk dry! It was amazing to have all the people turn up with an atmosphere you couldn’t recreate - people really wanted to be there.

“It was a privilege to be able to encourage people to remember him and have so many people say over the day how much he would have enjoyed it, and his family enjoyed it, too. It was a very ‘Lee’ thing.”

Players young and old featured in a memorial game for Lee Muston at Fakenham Rugby Club - Credit: Lauren Stewart

When asked about the result of the game, Mr Curry said that "rugby won".

The festivities were more about the 50 people who featured, from members of the current first team to 60-year-olds who dusted off their boots to play.

One of the day's highlights saw a father and son produce clever link-up play, culminating in a try.

Mr Curry added: “One of the best moments for me was when one of the dads - in his 50s - made a half break, took a tackle, but laid off a pass to his son to score an amazing try from the wing.

Dozens turned out in support of a memorial match for former Fakenham High School headmaster Lee Muston - Credit: Lauren Stewart

“There were a series of moments, but Lee’s family saying that he would have loved it makes it emotional and you know you have done it properly.

“We have done Lee justice, which is what it was all about.”

There was also support from a number of businesses in the town, who all stepped up to either sponsor part of the game or provide food across the weekend.

They included Kev Singleton, Ian Williamson and Colin Marshal who sponsored the food, and Morrisons who provided the rolls and cheese for their BBQ.

Local butcher Duncan Drury and Currylicious also provided them with food.