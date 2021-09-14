Memorial match remembers former headmaster and rugby player
- Credit: Lauren Stewart
One of the organisers behind a memorial rugby game has thanked the town and club for rallying around and supporting the day.
Mike Curry and Kevin Singleton arranged the game for former Fakenham High School headmaster and rugby stalwart, Lee Muston, following his death in July.
The game was part of a weekend of events, including several games and a BBQ as people came together on September 4 and 5 to celebrate Mr Muston's life.
Mr Curry has thanked the club and the hundreds of people who all supported the event.
“The club and town really rallied around to support it,” he said.
“The bar was drunk dry! It was amazing to have all the people turn up with an atmosphere you couldn’t recreate - people really wanted to be there.
You may also want to watch:
“It was a privilege to be able to encourage people to remember him and have so many people say over the day how much he would have enjoyed it, and his family enjoyed it, too. It was a very ‘Lee’ thing.”
When asked about the result of the game, Mr Curry said that "rugby won".
Most Read
- 1 First baby lobsters from Wells hatchery returned to the sea
- 2 Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Norfolk
- 3 Walsingham chapel needs volunteers for new railway exhibition
- 4 Your say - Your favourite landmark in North Norfolk
- 5 Countryfile to film part of special episode in Norfolk
- 6 'I've always been fascinated by people' - Q&A with Terri Broughton
- 7 Photo exhibition to celebrate women who survived domestic abuse
- 8 'This isn't going away' - Two councillors lose vote of no confidence
- 9 Forum founder 'blown away' by response to first event post lockdown
- 10 Tributes to Fakenham GP who devoted working life to his patients
The festivities were more about the 50 people who featured, from members of the current first team to 60-year-olds who dusted off their boots to play.
One of the day's highlights saw a father and son produce clever link-up play, culminating in a try.
Mr Curry added: “One of the best moments for me was when one of the dads - in his 50s - made a half break, took a tackle, but laid off a pass to his son to score an amazing try from the wing.
“There were a series of moments, but Lee’s family saying that he would have loved it makes it emotional and you know you have done it properly.
“We have done Lee justice, which is what it was all about.”
There was also support from a number of businesses in the town, who all stepped up to either sponsor part of the game or provide food across the weekend.
They included Kev Singleton, Ian Williamson and Colin Marshal who sponsored the food, and Morrisons who provided the rolls and cheese for their BBQ.
Local butcher Duncan Drury and Currylicious also provided them with food.