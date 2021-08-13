Memorial rugby game arranged for Fakenham legend Lee Muston
A memorial rugby match has been organised to pay tribute to former Fakenham High School headmaster and rugby stalwart Lee Muston.
Mike Curry has helped to set up the game in honour of Mr Muston, who died last month.
The match will take place on September 4, 2.30pm at the Fakenham ground.
Alongside Kevin Singleton, the two men have recruited players for a social match featuring those who Mr Muston had an impact on.
The game will form part of a back to rugby day with walking rugby, mini rugby, and the memorial match, all in honour of Mr Muston who played a huge part in the rugby club, after moving to the town to become the high school’s headmaster.
He went on to coach the rugby club’s senior sides and helped re-form the mini section. He coached both Mr Curry and Mr Singleton at school and for the club. He was also president and committee member.
“I was at school when he took over as head, then he became my coach and a very good friend,” Mr Curry said.
“He was the guy who helped set me on my course when I didn’t know what to do with my career.
Mr Curry said: “He was an important part of my life as mentor and friend.”
“He has helped no end of people and has been at the centre of a lot of things in the town, the school and the rugby club."
The 52-year-old said there has been no problem recruiting players, with 50 people on board already. That is not counting the club’s current crop of players who want to help run the game, and people who will come along in honour of the man.
He believes this event is a great way to honour his friend.
“It feels right doing this,” said Mr Curry.
“I know he would love it has he loved rugby and people coming together.
“I am proud I was given the chance to do it, Kev feels the same way, we want to do right by him as he did right by so many people.”