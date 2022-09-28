Wells Lib Dems clash with Conservative MP over pollution at town's beach

Local Liberal Democrats have expressed their anger at one of Norfolk’s Conservative MPs and the government following pollution at one of the region’s beaches.

Liberal Democrats Peter Fisher, District Councillor for Wells and Holkham, and Steffan Aquarone, Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for North Norfolk, have expressed their disappointment at the government and local MP Duncan Baker, who they believe voted to allow sewage discharges by water companies.

Mr Baker has disputed this claim, saying: “No one voted to dump sewage on our beaches. I was one of the leading MPs who raised the awful situation of the overuse of storm overflow drains.”

Wells is among the beaches with advice against swimming from Defra - Credit: Ian Burt

The comments from Liberal Democrats representatives come after the Environment Agency told swimmers to avoid four beaches on the Norfolk coast due to a pollution risk, including Wells.

The Liberal Democrats have called for a “sewage tax” on water companies to pay for cleaning up polluted rivers and beaches.

They have also proposed a ban on bonuses for water company bosses while sewage discharges continue.

Mr Fisher said: “My community and I are furious that this government’s inaction on sewage discharges means that our precious beach is now deemed a pollution risk by the Environment Agency.

“Wells is one of the jewels of the beautiful North Norfolk coastline, and it deserves far better than to be used as a dumping ground by private water companies.

Liberal Democrats Peter Fisher, District Councillor for Wells and Holkham - Credit: Archant

“I’m sure that when residents in Wells go to the ballot box, they will remember that their Conservative MP could have voted to end these discharges, and instead he put his party ahead of the wellbeing of our community by blocking those measures.”

In response, Mr Baker said: “Rather than politicising a very serious issue, the Liberal Democrats should take some time to read what the government has actually done.

“No one voted to dump sewage on our beaches.

“I was one of the leading MPs who raised the awful situation of the overuse of storm overflow drains in the Environmental Audit Select Committee inquiry, which led to us creating the first plans to tackle this problem.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker - Credit: Supplied by Duncan Baker

“We now have in the Environment Bill a long-term set of actions and robust enforcement mechanisms to fine water companies who fail to take action. In the last few days, we have experienced heavy rainfall.

“When we have flash amounts of rain, if the storm drains can’t cope, the water companies can use them to stop flooding in our homes and streets. The excess rainwater and sewage are combined in one sewage system because water companies do not store it for processing, and it is discharged.

“This is wholly unacceptable, but due to a largely Victorian system. It will be eradicated in the future through these plans. We have six Blue flag beaches in our area and the water quality has been generally very good this summer. I am proud to have worked to sort this problem out.”

The Liberal Democrats' parliamentary candidate for Mid Norfolk, Steffan Aquarone. Picture: Alex Broadway - Credit: Alex Broadway

Mr Aquarone added: “Our coastline is one of the things I love most about our special corner of the world. I've spent many happy days playing with my kids here at Wells, and the thought of my, or anyone's, children building sandcastles next to human waste disgusts me.

“Rather than standing up for seaside communities, our MP has sided with profiteering water companies and toed the party line to vote against ending sewage discharges, at great expense to our environment.

“Over the summer, seaside towns affected by sewage pollution saw their businesses lose revenue as tourists were put off from visiting their beaches.

"In the middle of a cost of living crisis, where our local businesses are under an immense strain already, I am fearful that without proper action on sewage pollution we could see this hitting North Norfolk’s communities.

“The whole thing stinks.

"It’s time for the government to step up and take some urgent action on this crisis. We cannot be seeing huge bonuses paid out to water company executives while they pollute our rivers and seas.

"Instead, these companies should be forced to pay to clean up the mess they’ve made, and prevented by law from continuing to dump waste into our precious waterways.”

