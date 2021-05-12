Pairs' innovative 'pollution device' could win their school £20,000

Published: 10:18 AM May 12, 2021

Lily Rimmerleft, and Annabelle Platt, students at Alderman Peel High School in Wells, came up with the idea for a Bluetooth Pollution Device. - Credit: Supplied by Amazon LEP

It is an innovative idea designed to increase awareness of local airborne pollution, and let people know what they can do to improve it.

And the spark behind the 'Bluetooth Pollution Device' came from two young minds - Lily Rimmer, 11, Annabelle Platt, 12, both Year 7 students at Alderman Peel High School in Wells.

Lily and Annabelle's design has been chosen as one of 40 finalists in a Amazon Longitude Explorer Prize contest, meaning they could win £20,000 for their school.

A graphic illustrating the concept for the Bluetooth Pollution Device designed by Lily Rimmer and Annabelle Platt, students at Alderman Peel High School in Wells. - Credit: Supplied by Amazon LEP

They have already won a £125 voucher from electronics company Pimoroni, which they are putting towards hardware and other things they need to create a working prototype of their design.

The girls will also be able to take part in workshops to develop the idea and create a product pitch for the pollution device.

You may also want to watch:

Lily said: "I think our design is important because it will make people become more ‘air aware’ of carbon emissions and hopefully help everyone to reduce air pollution so we can all breathe clean air in the future."

Annabelle added: “I’m so overwhelmed that we have been offered this amazing opportunity to develop our idea further. I’m really looking forward to the workshops because I can’t wait to meet the professional ladies who are going to help us make our idea come to life.”

Lily and Annabelle came up with the idea after learning about mobile app design in a Design and Technology class.

Lily Rimmerleft, and Annabelle Platt, students at Alderman Peel High School in Wells, came up with the idea for a Bluetooth Pollution Device. - Credit: Supplied by Amazon LEP

The girls' plan is to buy an air quality sensor microbit and design a 3D printed wearable 'badge' to house it.

This would then hopefully provide readings of various elements in the surrounding air, such as carbon dioxide and volatile organic compounds (TVOC) which is fed into the mobile app called 'Pura Air'.

Amanda Moffat, Design and Technology teacher and STEM co-ordinator at the school, said: “I shared the details of this competition with students during the last lockdown and was pleased to see several teams entering a range of helpful mobile app design concepts.

"We are delighted that Annabelle and Lily’s idea made it to the final and are very excited to see their concept become a reality.”

Other entries in the competition - which come from across the country - look at issues including organic shopping, health and wellbeing and reducing carbon footprint.

The winner will be announced at an award ceremony in July.



