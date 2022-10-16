Property described as a 'carbuncle' set to go under wrap
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
A property described as a ‘carbuncle’ is set to go under a wrap to improve its visual appearance.
The building at 9 Norwich Street has been surrounded by scaffolding since May this year, as North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) began work to stabilise the building.
NNDC has confirmed that the matter of the building is currently subject to legal proceedings, and they are unable to comment on it at this time.
The district council’s officers are currently undertaking weekly inspections of the building - and remain in contact with Fakenham Town Council.
However, progress is being made on obtaining a building wrap to improve the visual appearance of the street.
The wrap will cover up the scaffolding and protective sheeting which has gone up over the derelict property.
An NNDC spokesman said: “A building ‘wrap’ to be applied around the scaffolding is currently being progressed, which once installed will improve the visual appearance whilst works are undergoing.
“We aim to provide a significant improvement to the street scene. We await final quotation responses from contractors for sourcing and delivering the wrap.
“We will look for a wrap which relates to an image of the building in its former state.
"The wrap is expected to be in place by early November.”
Back in October 2021, NNDC issued the owner of the building with a notice of intention to carry out urgent works, meaning it had 28 days to either secure a plan in order to fulfil the requirements set out by the council or launch an appeal with the Secretary of State.
NNDC said no commitment to comply with the urgent works required had been forthcoming, with the final notice expiring in mid-January.
As part of the notice, NNDC instructed for the building to be shored up, which NNDC carried out.
The work involve additional temporary propping internally and a sheeted scaffold across the full width and height of the building in order to provide support to its front elevation.
It has been in a state of disrepair for several months and continued to deteriorate, with large cracks appearing at the front of the building.
The property on Norwich Street was declared unsafe in 2019, which led to the road temporarily being closed.