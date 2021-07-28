Drivers complain over 'cracked' road - despite two council fixes

Published: 12:42 PM July 28, 2021 Updated: 2:26 PM July 28, 2021

The state of Norwich Road in Fakenham on July 28th. - Credit: Tom FitzPatrick

A councillor says he has been hit with a torrent of complaints from frustrated local drivers after a patch up job on a key Fakenham road left it cracked and holding water.

Despite undergoing two lots of road surface coating, the stretch on Norwich Road between Parker Drive and Smiths Lane is still not fit for purpose, according to North Norfolk District Councillor, John Rest.

Mr Rest now says the road needs to be stripped back again after he received a string of complaints.

“I’m very disappointed, it looks okay now but will be quickly damaged when the weather deteriorates," he said.

John Rest, a North Norfolk District Councillor, has once again voiced his frustration over the condition of the road,

“The junctions off the road, on Smiths Lane and The Drift, are cracking and holding water.

“Unless this is stripped back, a good sub-base laid and a strong surface applied that is fit for purpose, this will be an annual ongoing problem.

“Thanks to all the concerned residents that have contacted me, this is a very frustrating situation.”

The state of Norwich Road in Fakenham on July 28th. - Credit: Tom FitzPatrick

The work was originally carried out back in January, which saw surface dressing completed on the road.

This improves skidding resistance and is done by spraying tar over the road’s surface and spreading chippings over the top. However, the chippings did not stick properly.

At the time, the weather conditions meant it was not possible to relay the site until temperatures improved, which was done in June.

Tom FitzPatrick, Norfolk county councillor, walked the road with a highways engineer on Wednesday, July 28.

Norfolk County Council Councillor for Fakenham Tom FitzPatrick. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Mr FitzPatrick said the road did not look perfect, with some small cracks and dips in places, but that the lack of loose chippings meant the surface work has been relatively successful.

An engineer told Mr FitzPatrick the work was "adequate" for ensuring safety.

“The contractors have completed work on the worst affected area, but I have asked Highways to check that it is done to the remediation standard that was agreed on following the unsatisfactory work last year,” he said.

“The whole idea is that this type of surface work is done when the underlying road is in a relatively good condition. It gives an anti-skid surface and avoids unnecessarily relaying a road we do not have to relay it and avoid the cost.

The state of Norwich Road in Fakenham on July 28th. - Credit: Tom FitzPatrick

“There are some dips and cracks and I have asked Highways to look at them. However, some of them are not deep enough to count as potholes but have asked that they consider picking them up to see if work is necessary.”

A number of cracks by junctions were also spotted, but the dressing work did not take place here.

Mr FitzPatrick did add that he asked for them to be looked at with a view to carrying out repairs but warned that temporary traffic lights might need to be deployed when the work is carried out.

The state of Norwich Road in Fakenham on July 28th. - Credit: Tom FitzPatrick

Mr Rest warned that this could be an annual problem.

But Mr FitzPatrick replied: “There is a chance any road will deteriorate over time, but this surface seals and binds the roads and prolongs its life.

"If any road surface gets too bad Highways will consider what is required, including relaying and I work closely with them in the Fakenham Division to get the best for residents.

“At the end of the day, we need to be guided by the Highways engineers who look after our roads, if people flag up any issues they spot it helps them do their job and ensure the roads are maintained to the standard we would like.”

He assured people he would monitor the road closely.

He stressed that any concerns with the roads should be reported to Highways directly either by using the dedicated page on the county website or by phone.

If anyone is still unhappy he asked that they liaise with him directly via email (tom.fitzpatrick.cllr@norfolk.gov.uk) and he will pursue the matter.

Norfolk County Council has been contacted for comment.