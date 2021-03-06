Council leaflets village to build opposition to firm's expansion

Published: 8:44 AM March 6, 2021

A parish council is trying to get as many voices as it can to oppose major new developments in the village.

Ryburgh Parish Council is dropping leaflets through every door as it voices concern over Crisp Maltings’s planning applications for 15 new silos, a new relief road and an expansion of its factory.

The leaflet is a call to action for residents to visit the online planning application and voice their objections before the public consultation period ends on March 12.

The company, which grows and manufactures speciality malt, submitted plans last year to build 75 houses - since reduced to 50. The homes were reduced following significant opposition from village residents.

They highlighted fears over increased traffic, a reduction in the value of their homes, and the impact on their mental health.

Crisp made further adjustments to its application as it hopes to get through the two remaining applications for the expansion.

The council opposes the plans for several reasons, including increased HGV traffic, noise, pollution and loss of amenity to residents and pedestrians on Station and Fakenham roads, with fears of HGVs using the footpaths in the town to get by other vehicles on the road.

Speaking at the full council meeting on March 2, Elizabeth Savory, chairman of the parish council, said: “We are a young village, and we use the village street, it is our mainstay, it's a village full of community that likes to get out and about.

“We've got no guarantees about whether or not we'll get the road. I think development on the site is not sustainable and completely unsuitable.

“This is a village with an industry stuck onto it. It shouldn't get any bigger, it's got big enough for us to live with. The lorry situation is appalling.”

Leaflet dropping during the pandemic has become an issue for political parties, but councillor Jane Binstead felt they did not have any other option.

“We had no choice, the deadline for public comment is the middle of next week," she said.

"We have no ability to have any form of public meeting or public discussion."

Crisp Maltings was approached for comment, but declined.