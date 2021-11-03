Delays expected in coastal town due to temporary lights

The three-way traffic lights will be in place at the junction of Freeman Street, Beach Road and The Quay in Wells - Credit: Google Street View

Drivers can expect delays while temporary traffic lights are in place in a coastal town.

Roadworks are set to be carried out to improve pedestrian safety in the Quay area of Wells.

It means that, from Monday, November 8, three-way light will temporarily be found at the junction of Freeman Street, Beach Road, The Quay.

The work is being carried out following an assessment of the area, and will include extra bollards, installing ducts to complete street lighting connections, and raising some kerbs to improve the flow of surface water drainage.

The improvements will take seven days to complete, weather permitting.

Signs will be in place to let locals and visitors know that businesses are open as usual, while emergency services and bus companies have been alerted in advance.

The project is due to cost £10,000 and will be completed by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.