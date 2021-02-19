Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Local Council

Electric vehicle charger finally goes live in market town

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:37 PM February 19, 2021   
Charging of an electric car

The electric vehicle charging point was switched on in Fakenham’s Queen’s Road car park on February 10 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An electric vehicle charging point is finally live in a market town.

The charger was switched on in Fakenham’s Queen’s Road car park on February 10 as part of North Norfolk District Council's drive to lower the  carbon footprint in the region.

Back in October, NNDC hoped they would be live in the next ten weeks, but due to a number of factors including contractor availability, bad weather and COVID, points were not delivered.

But portfolio holder for NNDC's organisational resources, Lucy Shires, said: “We are pleased to say that our electric vehicle charging points at Queen’s Road car park in Fakenham are live and ready for the public to use.

"Following our successful bid for OLEV Government funding, we have active charging points in Cromer, Sheringham, Holt and Wells-next-the-Sea, with plans to expand electric vehicle charging offerings in our car parks.

"This is a positive step in our drive for a low carbon future for North Norfolk and other charging stations will be deployed when funds are available.”

You may also want to watch:

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

the drone shot of Fakenham

Stunning drone shots of snowy Fakenham

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Chief Inspector of Great Yarmouth Police said the force will come down hard on the suspects involved

House party of 16 among 88 new fines for Covid breaches

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Trainee RAF Regiment gunners from Mekitila Flight take part in section attack drills on the 8th July

23 days of live firing and jet flying at Norfolk military bases

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
The Swan Gressenhall Community team his fundraising to buy and renovate this pub. They have just p

Community pub gets go-ahead - and brings back its old name

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus