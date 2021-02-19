Electric vehicle charger finally goes live in market town

Published: 1:37 PM February 19, 2021

The electric vehicle charging point was switched on in Fakenham’s Queen’s Road car park on February 10 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An electric vehicle charging point is finally live in a market town.

The charger was switched on in Fakenham’s Queen’s Road car park on February 10 as part of North Norfolk District Council's drive to lower the carbon footprint in the region.

Back in October, NNDC hoped they would be live in the next ten weeks, but due to a number of factors including contractor availability, bad weather and COVID, points were not delivered.

But portfolio holder for NNDC's organisational resources, Lucy Shires, said: “We are pleased to say that our electric vehicle charging points at Queen’s Road car park in Fakenham are live and ready for the public to use.

"Following our successful bid for OLEV Government funding, we have active charging points in Cromer, Sheringham, Holt and Wells-next-the-Sea, with plans to expand electric vehicle charging offerings in our car parks.

"This is a positive step in our drive for a low carbon future for North Norfolk and other charging stations will be deployed when funds are available.”