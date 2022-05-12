Plans for new Fakenham swimming pool and sports pitch revealed

Plans to bring a new swimming pool to Fakenham have been unveiled. Inset, town mayor, Gilly Foortse - Credit: Archant/Everyone Active

Plans to revamp Fakenham with improved sporting facilities and a new indoor swimming pool have been unveiled.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has outlined two projects it wants to fund from a £4.8 billion government Levelling Up Fund - one being a number of Cromer projects and the other, a new pool and improved sports facilities for Fakenham.

The proposal includes an indoor 25-metre public swimming pool and new outdoor sports facilities - a full size 2G surface for competitive hockey and tennis, with a pavilion to provide outdoor sports changing facilities on land owned by Fakenham Town Council at Trap Lane.

There has been huge public support for both projects. Richard Crook launched a campaign to try and bring a lido to Fakenham last year. As well as improved sports facilities in the market town following the loss of dated facilities in recent years on the former college site.

Gilly Foortse, Mayor for Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Gilly Foortse, mayor for Fakenham, said replacing the lost sporting facilities is “inestimable”.

“We are pleased that NNDC is revisiting and supporting Fakenham Town Council’s proposals for the provision of sports facilities at Trap Lane,” Mrs Foortse said.

"This formed part of our previous submission to the Community Renewal Fund bid.

A Hockey pitch similar to this could be heading to Fakenham. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“We have long deplored the loss of sports facilities when the Grammar school was closed and have been keen to replace them.

“There is a huge groundswell of support for such a facility in Fakenham which is a significant local hub serving a very large area of north-west Norfolk.

“The benefits of re-creating lost facilities are inestimable, not least that our young will be able to experience a wide range of sports and compete in them.”

Tim Adams, leader of the North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Tim Adams, district council leader, said the Fakenham bid was “immediately obvious”.

“It’s a fantastic town with a really strong retail presence but we’ve known for a while that there were some gaps in public sports and leisure provision," he added.

“The choice in terms of a swimming pool proposal was clear and compelling and we’ve no doubt it will be popular with residents.”