Repair work set to get under way at 'carbuncle' property

Repair work on a property described as a 'carbuncle' is set to get under way.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) announced that work is set to begin on 9A Norwich Street in Fakenham after an urgent works notice it issued back in October 2021 received no response.

The property formed of multiple flats has been in a state of disrepair for several months and has deteriorated, with large cracks forming on the front of the building.

As part of the notice, NNDC instructed for the building to be shored up.

The building on Norwich Street, by Newman's yard. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The property is currently surrounded by fencing. Back in 2019, the road was temporarily shut when the building was declared unsafe.

The works involve additional temporary propping internally and a sheeted scaffold across the full width and height of the building in order to provide support to its front elevation, which, NNDC says, local residents may consider visually unappealing.

However, such works are essential, as repairs to the building must take priority.

In March, NNDC said it was obtaining repair quotes to tidy up the property after one councillor described it as an “eyesore".

The closure of Norwich Street, as seen back in 2019 - Credit: Archant

The urgent works notice gave until November 18, 2021, for the interested parties to return to the council to confirm the required works would be undertaken.

Having received no response, the district council has decided to take action to instigate the shoring up of the building and return it to a safe standard.

John Toye, North Norfolk district councillor. - Credit: Paul Heinrich

John Toye, portfolio holder for Planning and Enforcement said: “We are pleased that the council is taking action to bring this property back into a safe and working condition.

“9A Norwich Street has been a concern for me and of residents in Fakenham for some time.

“Buildings in North Norfolk should not be left to fall into such disrepair that they pose any risk to the public.

“We look forward to seeing this building being made safe so we can move forward in securing its future.”

Once the works are complete the council will seek further discussions with the owners and then make a decision concerning the future of the property.

You can report derelict or dangerous buildings to the council’s planning enforcement team.