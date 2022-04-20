Fakenham car park to close for repairs

The car park on Millennium Park, Queens Road, in Fakenham is to be closed from May 1 - Credit: Fakenham Town Council

A market town car park is set to close for an indefinite period for repairs.

The car park on Millennium Park, Queens Road, in Fakenham is to be closed from May 1 to undergo essential repairs.

The councillors have decided to shut it over health and safety concerns, due to its poor condition.

The repair work is yet to be decided, so there is no time scale on when it will reopen.

Visitors will need to use an alternative car park when visiting the park. The closest alternative is the pay and display car park at the bottom of Queens Road.

It was recently announced that this car park will be home to a new state of the art toilet facility thanks to North Norfolk District Council.

The council says that these new toilets are both water and energy-efficient, with male and female facilities, a gender-neutral room, family room and accessible toilets, with changing places facilities inside.