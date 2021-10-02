Fakenham council brings town and figures together for assembly

Published: 12:12 PM October 2, 2021 Updated: 1:28 PM October 2, 2021

Mayor of Fakenham, Gilly Footrse addressing people at the Fakenham Community Centre for the annual assembly. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Volunteers who played their role in Fakenham's Covid-19 vaccine rollout have been honoured with an award.

Fakenham mayor Gilly Foortse 'mayor’s community award' to Fakenham Medical Practice's volunteers at the town's annual assembly, which attracted scores of people to the community centre in Oak Street on October 1.

Mrs Foortse said: “On behalf of everyone, we most sincerely thank all of you.”

It was also announced that a Japanese maple tree - also known as an 'acer palmatum' would be planted in the surgery grounds alongside a plaque to honour the volunteers' efforts.

The assembly - which had to be put off because of the pandemic and social distancing - drew together members of the town council, the general public as well as a number of other representatives from across Norfolk.

Mrs Foortse, town mayor, reflected on her time as the council's chairman since the last assembly was held in 2019 and spoke about the work undertaken by the council during "the unprecedented events" of the past 18 months.

People gathered at Fakenham Community Centre for the annual assembly. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

People at the meeting were given updates on a number of projects, including the council's application for money through a Community Renewal Fund.

The council originally applied for this in April, with hopes of funding feasibility studies into new projects including a river restoration programme, cycle paths, and new sporting facilities in the town.

But the council have not yet heard if the bid has been successful.

Headteacher for the Duke of Lancaster school, Rob Speck, addressing people at the Fakenham Community Centre for the annual assembly. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The audience also had a chance to meet Giles Orpen-Smellie, Norfolk's police and crime commissioner, and Rob Speck, headteacher of Fakenham's future Duke of Lancaster school, which is due to open in January.

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew had to cancel his appearance because he was self-isolating following a positive Covid test in his household.

Fakenham police's beat manager Richard Dawson and Inspector Terri Cooper-Barnes addressed the meeting, with Insp Cooper-Barnes talking about community engagement and tackling anti-social behaviour in Fakenham.

Together with Mr Smellie, the officers pleaded with the gathering not to lose faith in the police following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Mayor for the town Gilly Foortse with volunteers from the Fakenham Medical Practice, presenting them the Mayor’s Community award. - Credit: Aaron McMillan