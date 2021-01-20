Published: 4:29 PM January 20, 2021

Fakenham town councillors voted in favour of increasing the precept over a Zoom meeting. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Households in a market town will see an average of £1 added to their council tax bill after a town council raised its share of the rates.

Fakenham town councillors voted to increase its council tax precept by 1.5pc at its full council meeting on January 19. This will see their share of the tax increase in the coming year.

The motion proposed by Janet Holdom was supported by 11 councillors, with councillor John Griffiths abstaining.

Mrs Holdom said this will, "sustain an optimum funding level against future austerity”.

This will see council tax increase by approximately £1 per year, per household for properties in band D, and would provide a further £3,000 for services in Fakenham.

Mrs Holdom said, “This increase will put us in the best position to protect future service provision and community support.”

She also said this increase is “modest in terms of recent history”. 2020-21 had seen a 14.7% increase to make up the loss of a government grant.

Previous increases have typically been between 2 and 5pc.

The council will process their precept request to North Norfolk District Council before the end of January.