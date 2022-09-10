Town council pledges to help get vast homes scheme back on track

Plans for the Fakenham Urban Extension are currently on hold after North Norfolk District Council's cabinet meeting on September 6 - Credit: Define/Planning documents

Town councillors have pledged their support to help get a major project to build almost 1,000 homes on the edge of Fakenham back on track.

They have offered help to both the County Council and North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) in securing additional funding, after the so-called 'Urban Extension' scheme stalled earlier this month due to soaring costs.

The project is intended to transform the town with 950 homes planned for the outskirts.

Plans for green space in the 950-home development in Fakenham. Picture: Define - Credit: Archant

The scheme also includes employment development, a new primary school, the creation of a new retail centre, a new 100-bed hotel, open space and significant infrastructure including a new roundabout on to the A148 Fakenham bypass.

The plans, submitted by developer Trinity College Cambridge, were rubber stamped last October.

But earlier this month NNDC bosses said the plans to build a roundabout on the A148 cannot get going until it has the funding needed, creating uncertainty for the wider scheme.

The cost has risen from an estimated £1.8m in 2019, to £2.8m.

Tim Adams, the leader of the council, said the authority was working hard to find the additional funds.

A spokesman for Fakenham Town Council said they will support NNDC in any way they can in order to secure funds - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A spokesman for Fakenham Town Council said the authority would support NNDC in any way they can: "We are only too well aware that the cost of building materials has increased dramatically over recent months, due to a variety of factors, over which we have no agency has control.

“The effort to find and secure additional funding for the roundabout construction, which is key to enabling the development of Fakenham to proceed, will undoubtedly take some time and delay the development.

“Fakenham Town Council, therefore, understands the reasons for the delay and will continue to work with both NNDC and NCC, if asked, to support efforts to secure additional funding."

Christopher Cushing, North Norfolk District Councillor for Fakenham - Credit: NNDC.

Of the homes, 166 will be classed as affordable and Christopher Cushing, NNDC councillor for Fakenham, hopes that will not be compromised.

“I am not surprised that the building of the new roundabout has been delayed because of increased estimates,” he said.

“My key concern is that no compromise is made with developers to reduce the number of affordable homes on the site as these are desperately needed.”