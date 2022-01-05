Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Local Council

Fakenham given blue plaque in recognition of community's Covid efforts

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 11:40 AM January 5, 2022
Fakenham Town Mayor Gilly Foortse was presented with a Blue Plaque by a Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk, Holly Gold.

Fakenham Town Mayor Gilly Foortse was presented with a Blue Plaque by a Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk, Holly Gold. - Credit: Linda Jennings

Fakenham has been presented with a blue plaque to salute the community's resolve during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Fakenham Town Council and the town's mayor, Gilly Foortse, were handed a plaque by the Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk, Holly Gold, at December’s full council meeting.

The lasting memorial recognises the work carried out by people across the town, as they helped each other through challenging times. 

Lady Dannatt, her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk, has commissioned a plaque for every town and parish Council in the county.

The project uses the design skills of Norwich University of the Arts graduate, Ruby Douglass.

The wording on the plaque comes courtesy of a team at Norwich’s National Centre for Writing. It reads "live your best and act your best and think your best today". 

The cost was covered using sponsorships from Adnams, the Red Socks Charitable Trust, the Geoffrey Watling Charity, the Pennycross Trust, the Kip and Alison Bertram Trust and the Sybil Cholmondeley Trust.

Most Read

  1. 1 Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
  2. 2 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight
  3. 3 Eight flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney
  1. 4 Plan to demolish sailing school for new homes sparks objections
  2. 5 The most-viewed homes for sale in Norfolk in December
  3. 6 Fancy this as your next home? You'll have to work for it...
  4. 7 The Times Awards 2021: Uniformed Hero
  5. 8 'We have a chance to ride it out' - PM says no new restrictions planned
  6. 9 Obituaries: 25 Norfolk and Waveney lives lost in 2021
  7. 10 Fakenham given blue plaque in recognition of community's Covid efforts
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A person was taken to hospital after a crash between two cars on the A1067

Norfolk Live News

Drivers warned of delays after crash on A148

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Catherine Leigh and Georgia Kossowicz from Norfolk Coast Partnership with the Brancaster beach litter picking station

Norfolk beaches get England's first recycled litter picking stations

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Cromer Academy History Teacher and Vice Principal Robert Speck. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Headteacher feeling 'honoured' ahead of new special school's opening

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon