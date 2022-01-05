Fakenham given blue plaque in recognition of community's Covid efforts

Fakenham Town Mayor Gilly Foortse was presented with a Blue Plaque by a Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk, Holly Gold. - Credit: Linda Jennings

Fakenham has been presented with a blue plaque to salute the community's resolve during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fakenham Town Council and the town's mayor, Gilly Foortse, were handed a plaque by the Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk, Holly Gold, at December’s full council meeting.

The lasting memorial recognises the work carried out by people across the town, as they helped each other through challenging times.

Lady Dannatt, her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk, has commissioned a plaque for every town and parish Council in the county.

The project uses the design skills of Norwich University of the Arts graduate, Ruby Douglass.

The wording on the plaque comes courtesy of a team at Norwich’s National Centre for Writing. It reads "live your best and act your best and think your best today".

The cost was covered using sponsorships from Adnams, the Red Socks Charitable Trust, the Geoffrey Watling Charity, the Pennycross Trust, the Kip and Alison Bertram Trust and the Sybil Cholmondeley Trust.