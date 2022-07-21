In profile: Fakenham's new mayor Angela Glynn

From working in Paris to hosting an award ceremony alongside Wonder Woman, the new mayor Fakenham has certainly led a colourful life.

Angela Glynn was elected as mayor by town councillors back in May, having joined the council in 2019.

Mrs Glynn was born in 1951 in Hastings, where she later completed her GCEs at a Catholic Convent school.

Seeking a break from education, she leapt at the chance of taking a gap year to look after three young children in Paris.

She worked in the City of Light in 1968, the year of the infamous Paris Riots.

Angela Glynn, Fakenham Mayor alongside The Crown's Hotel manager, Catherine Sayer - Credit: Alie Hannam

Upon her return to the UK, Mrs Glynn completed a Higher National Diploma in business studies.

She married her first husband, John, a police officer who was posted to Lewes where he served with Sussex Police.

After her own stint in the police, she pursued a career in marketing, starting at an agency in Worthing before opening her own business in 1994.

Mrs Glynn made quite an impression, working with Northcliffe Newspapers to help establish Marie Curie's 'Great Daffodil Appeal'.

She also hosted a number of award ceremonies, including one with Linda Carter, best known for playing Wonder Woman.

Angela Glynn has helped to re-establish the chamber of trade in Fakenham - Credit: Gilly Foortse

“When we walked out on stage together, from opposite sides, we were wearing an almost-identical outfit," said Mrs Glynn. "I suspect hers was couture - mine wasn't."

Shortly after retiring, John's health deteriorated and Mrs Glynn gave up work to become his full-time carer, before he sadly died.

She added: "I was very sad to close the agency, but so proud of the staff. Providing training and mentoring them to success was very rewarding."

Angela Glynn, the mayor of Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A second marriage to a long-term friend and colleague, Ted Glynn, brought unexpected new horizons and the couple moved to Fakenham in 2013.

“I knew Norfolk well as John and I would come here on holiday in the 1970s and '80s.

"Ted and I wanted to move into a proper community and Fakenham certainly fitted the bill."

Mrs Glynn's priority for 2022 is to help the town secure potential funding for a new swimming pool.

Mrs Glynn helps the Hawk and Owl Trust to raise money for Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve. - Credit: Archant

Away from mayoral duties, she helps the Hawk and Owl Trust to raise money for Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve.

"I have always felt it is important to give back to society," she added.