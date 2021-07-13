Fakenham park hit by vandalism again

Published: 11:28 AM July 13, 2021

A concrete bin in Millennium Park appears to have been damaged after being found by the council’s groundsmen - Credit: Fakenham Town Council

Vandals have struck again at a Fakenham park.

A concrete bin in Millennium Park was damaged after being found by the council’s groundsmen. It appears to have been chipped at until whoever is behind the incident was able to completely pull the back off.

The bin, which was only installed last December, cost £1000. It was hoped due to it being concrete that it would be "vandal proof."

A vandalised bench at Millennium Park. - Credit: Linda Jennings

Linda Jennings, town council clerk said: “I feel disappointed. The town council works very hard on all its open spaces being able to provide safe and enjoyable areas for the public to enjoy.

“It is the minority who spoil these places for the majority.”

The council is hoping to install CCTV at the Queen’s Road park after it has suffered from vandalism of benches, bins and play equipment, as well as anti-social behaviour taking place there.