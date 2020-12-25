Published: 7:00 AM December 25, 2020

We asked people in Fakenham to reflect on NNDC first six months of management of Miller's Walk car park - Credit: Archant

A council takeover of a previously controversial car park has been hailed a success by people living in the town.

Miller’s Walk car park on Whitehorse Street in Fakenham became a hot topic in the town after a number of parking fines were disputed.

The car park was previously managed by National Parking Enforcement, and complaints were made over the number of fines issued.

The car park was discussed at Fakenham Town Council meetings before North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) took over management back in June.

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

We asked people their thoughts in a survey, which revealed since the council took over only one person has received a fine from NNDC since then.

Almost 60pc of the 68 people we asked thought Miller’s Walk had improved.

One person said there is now "less hassle" when parking, while another noted they "haven't heard so much complaining".

An admin on a local Facebook page said they had complaints about the car park "every other day", but had not had one since the council took over.

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant - Credit: Archant

Despite this, people are still looking for improvements to be made to the site, including repairing potholes, enlarging spaces and making it safer for pedestrians.

Forty five per cent of people said they felt more likely to park at Miller’s Walk since NNDC took over. But 55pc of people were split between not parking there or being undecided since the takeover.

These people had a number of ideas that they would like to see NNDC introduce to help parking at Miller’s Walk.

One person said: “I think it would be much better if CCTV was used to register your parking rather than having to register your arrival at a meter. This puts me off using the car park and subsequently, Miller’s Walk shops.”

NNDC took over management of Fakenham's Miller's Walk car park back in June - Credit: Archant

Another said: “I would like to see the need for a car park ticket when visiting for under two hours scrapped. I just feel that it’s not needed. It’s very easy to enter one letter or number incorrectly on these machines. We need to encourage shoppers to come to Fakenham, not defer them.”

A spokesperson for the council said: "We are pleased with the smooth transition of the management of the car park to ourselves, and understand the enforcement to be more proportional than it was previously, resulting in higher customer satisfaction."