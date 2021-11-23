Green light for two regeneration projects in town

Fakenham Town Council approved plans for the Peckover Cemetery gates to be cleaned and repainted - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A town council has given the green light for two regeneration projects to take place in Fakenham.

Plans to remove, clean and repaint the Peckover Cemetery gates were approved at Fakenham Town Council's meeting for November.

Fakenham Town Council approved plans which will see the Edward VII lamp outside the Red Lion Lounge stripped down and repainted - Credit: Aaron McMillan

It also granted permission for the Edward VII lamp outside the Red Lion Lounge, in Market Place, to be stripped down and repainted.

The two projects will cost £1,060 and £2,350 plus VAT respectively, and will be funded using the town council's regeneration budget.

Gilly Foortse, mayor of Fakenham, said: "These small steps are part of our longer-term regeneration plans for the town.

"The list is long, and we are working our way through them - partly with our own budget for these projects, but also in partnership with the district and county councils, and by exploring other funding.

"It is wonderful to see the pencil lights in the Market Place alight in the dark for the first time in a long while. That was one of our small steps."