Town council supports electoral boundary move

Aaron McMillan

Published: 11:50 AM March 23, 2022
Updated: 12:02 PM March 23, 2022
Fakenham Town Council voted to support the town moving electoral boundary from Broadland to North Norfolk. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A town council has voted in support of moving its constituency boundary.

Fakenham Town Council voted to support the town moving electoral boundary from Broadland to North Norfolk at its full council meeting on March 15. Councillors voted ten in favour, and two against.

The vote comes after Boundary Commission for England announced plans last year to redraw all of Norfolk’s electoral areas - with a secondary six-week consultation ending on April 4.  

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, said: “I have a close affinity with the town and although I have no influence over the boundary movements if the boundary commission moves Fakenham, I will quickly be able to serve its residents as well as the rest of North Norfolk.”

Angela Glynn, vice-chair of the town council said: "The overall view was that Fakenham has closer links with North Norfolk than with the Broadland constituency. Residents pay their council tax and receive local services from North Norfolk District Council so it would seem to be a logical move."

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland were contacted for comment but did not respond.

The final decision will not be implemented until 2023. 

