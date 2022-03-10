Major cash contribution will help deliver over 160 affordable homes

The plans for the ‘Fakenham Urban Extension’, will see 950 new homes built in the town, a new primary school and shops to the town's north. - Credit: NNDC.

A major injection of cash from a district council will allow more than 100 affordable homes to be built.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) announced plans to contribute £900,000 to infrastructure works for the Fakenham Urban Extension at last month's budget meeting. This will allow them to include at least 166 affordable homes in the development.

A spokesman for NNDC said the construction of the roundabout on the A148 commencing in Autumn 2022 will allow the affordable homes to reach this number, as the construction reduces ‘development risk’ and will help much-needed homes get built.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) announced plans to contribute £900k to infrastructure works for the Fakenham Urban Extension at last month's budget meeting. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The spokesperson added: "The minimum amount of affordable home we currently expect the project to return is 17.5pc of the total 950, which is 166 affordable homes. However, there are review mechanisms in place and this could potentially increase."

The town council recently objected to plans to build affordable homes on the Highfield Road carpark, and say following this news there “should be no need” for them.

North Norfolk district councillor and Armed Forces veteran John Toye. - Credit: Paul Heinrich

John Toye, portfolio holder for planning and enforcement, said: “By taking on the development of the important infrastructure of the roundabout, North Norfolk District Council will help ensure the development goes ahead with an increase in the number of affordable homes that will be provided on the site.”

Christopher Cushing, NNDC councillor for Fakenham North ward, has also announced plans to lobby Norfolk County Council for additional homes: “I am pleased that the urban extension will deliver 166 affordable homes for which there is a great need in the town.

“In addition, I will lobby the county council to deliver the maximum number possible of affordable homes on the former Grammar School site when it is developed.”

Christopher Cushing, NNDC councillor for Fakenham North ward. - Credit: NNDC.

A spokesperson for Fakenham Town Council said: “We welcome the provision of badly needed affordable housing as part of the northern development.

“By committing to providing at least 17.5pc on the northern development, there should be no need for NNDC to further consider building 27 affordable homes on the Highfield Road car park.

"Such development would deny existing residents with no off-street parking facilities from having a safe place to park overnight.”