Former sixth form land could be divided up and sold
- Credit: Ian Burt
Land at an old sixth form could be divided up and given to other bodies in the area - or sold off for housing.
The site of the former Fakenham College, on Highfield Road, has been declared surplus to requirements by Norfolk County Council (NCC).
It means the 2.15 hectares may be split up and handed to organisations such as Fakenham Cricket Club and the town council.
Some space could also be sold on the open market.
The council must first apply for written consent from the Secretary of State to dispose of the land, most of which has not been used since 2017 after the college merged with Fakenham Academy and relocated to Field Lane.
Meanwhile, a consultation inviting people to have their say will be open until 12pm on November 18.
Documents show NCC wants to divide the grounds into six sections, one of which would be used by the new SENDAT school, the Duke of Lancaster, due to open in January.
The plot used by the air cadets would be protected in the short to medium term.
The papers state that part of the land will be offered for sale and is "likely to appeal to developers.”
John Rest, North Norfolk district councillor for Lancaster South, said: "This is a great opportunity to create a vibrant community space.
"It would be marvellous if the remaining space could be used for providing affordable apartments for first-time buyers. The gardens at the front could provide an area for the public to sit and enjoy.”
Others plans include giving the green land at the front of the site and community buildings to Fakenham Town Council (FTC).
Vice chairman, Angela Glynn, revealed FTC was looking at what alterations would be needed to create suitable office accommodation - should it be given the buildings.
Mrs Glynn said the council did not have "an official view" on what should be done with the remaining space.
But she added: "We imagine the old science block will be demolished, and perhaps the old school building will be converted to apartments and housing will be built on the rest of the land."
To have your say, you can:
- Visit norfolk.citizenspace.com/childrens-services/fakenham-section77.
- Email schoolreview@norfolk.gov.uk
- Write to School Organisation Team, FREEPOST 1H 2076, Children’s Services, County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2BR. You don’t need a stamp.