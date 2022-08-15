Villagers come to the aid of deprived ducks after pond dries up

Gordon Burrell, from Hempton, near Fakenham, said villagers had come to the aid of ducks who have been left without a pond - Credit: Gordon Burrell

Concerned locals have stepped in provide pools of water for wildlife after seeing their beloved pond dry up.

Extreme heat and a lack of rain has taken its toll on the pond in Hempton, near Fakenham, which now resembles a barren pit.

Gordon Burrell, who lives in the village, said he believed it had been "neglected", with mud and sludge allowed to build up.

Gordon Burrell, who lives in Hempton, near Fakenham - Credit: Gordon Burrell

He recently approached Hempton Parish Council (HPC), who told him they are in talks with conservation contractors who will soon attempt to dredge the site.

A spokesman for the council said advice was being sought from conservation experts, and that plans to encourage wildlife back to the pond were in the pipeline.

Mr Burrell said people in the village were keen to do what they could to protect the large community of ducks often seen in Hempton.

Ducks in Hempton drinking water supplied by residents in the village - Credit: Gordon Burrell

Many have filled up containers including sand pits with water, leaving them outside their homes or by the parched pond.

"They [the ducks] would be a huge loss to Hempton as they are part of village life," said Mr Burrell.

“The ducks have been here for so long and we would hate to lose them.

The pond in Hempton has been dried out due to a lack of water and the hot weather - Credit: Gordon Burrell

“We really will do anything to make sure they stick around. To see the pond get dredged and refilled would be wonderful."

Expanding on its plans, the spokesman for HPC said a project to revitalise the pond and make it more inviting for the community was ongoing.

They added: "Advice was taken from the Norfolk Wildlife Trust and our conservation contractor, with input from a local naturalist and Raynham Estate.

A duck stands by the Hempton pond, which has been dried out - Credit: Gordon Burrell

"Grant funding has allowed the pond to be cleared of overgrown pond reeds and Alder trees that shadowed the houses were removed and other surrounding trees were pruned.

"The plan going forward involves planting a wet meadow. However, due to the excessive flooding we saw last winter and the drought we are currently experiencing, the seeds have been unable to be planted. They are scheduled to be planted this autumn.

"While the pond is completely dry, our contractor will be returning to the site to dredge it further, which we hope will help with future flooding and drought conditions, as we have experienced this year, and encourage other wildlife."

Paddling pools has been left out by Hempton residents to help the ducks after the pond dried out - Credit: Gordon Burrell