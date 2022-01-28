Car park earmarked as potential site for affordable homes

North Norfolk District Council has earmarked Highfield Road car park in Fakenham as a potential site for new homes - Credit: Matthew Usher

Plans have been revealed which could see a number of new homes built at the site of a Fakenham car park.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has earmarked a section of Highfield Road car park as a potential site for affordable homes.

Part of the site, which has 75 spaces, is used by residents who live in adjacent properties.

Earlier in January, a representative from NNDC addressed Fakenham Town Council (FTC) regarding the proposal.

A spokesman for the district council revealed discussions were at an early stage, with no specific details for the project at this time.

They added that various landowners had been approached to consider being involved in development - with limited success.

The local authority wants to work with town councils to identify possible development areas when any landowners are looking to sell.

Fakenham Town Council is yet to respond to early plans for homes at the Highfield Road car park - Credit: Aaron McMillan

In its new local plan, NNDC has identified 28 sites in towns and villages for development. Fifteen per cent of homes on market sites in Fakenham must be affordable.

NNDC defines affordable homes as housing that is rented out at up to 80pc of market rent value or sold as shared ownership to households who cannot afford to rent or buy market housing.

Properties like this can already be seen across recent developments in Fakenham, including a shared ownership site of 48 homes in Brick Kiln Lane.

The Trinity Estates site to the north of town will eventually provide more than 160 affordable homes.

North Norfolk District Council outlined its new local plan earlier in January - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

A spokesman for NNDC said: “The council has been actively seeking to identify where new affordable housing developments can be made with appropriate infrastructure, which would alleviate the housing needs in Fakenham.

“The council is seeking the views of stakeholders, including Fakenham Town Council on the possible use of part of the Highfields Road car park, which has an area reserved for use by local residents.

"Discussions are at an early stage and, at present, there are no specific proposals for the development of the site."

FTC will discuss the scheme in more depth at an extraordinary meeting on February 1.

The town council said it would respond to NNDC after the meeting, and declined to comment further.