Blue plaque recognising town's Covid efforts to be homed in Market Place
- Credit: Archant/Fakenham Town Council
A blue plaque aimed at saluting a market town's resolve during the coronavirus pandemic has found its home.
The plaque was handed to Fakenham Town Council and the town's mayor, Gilly Foortse, by the Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk, Holly Gold, at December’s full council meeting.
And now, it has been revealed the permanent sign will be displayed on railings near the war memorial in the Market Place, near Barclays bank.
The plaque recognises the work carried out by hundreds of people across the town as they helped each other through a challenging couple of years.
Lady Dannatt MBE, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk, commissioned a plaque for every town and parish council in the county.
The project uses the design skills of Norwich University of the Arts graduate, Ruby Douglass.
The wording on the plaque comes courtesy of a team at Norwich’s National Centre for Writing. It reads "live your best and act your best and think your best today".