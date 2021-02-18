Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Mayor's delight as town's registry office set to reopen

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:57 PM February 18, 2021   
Fakenham Connect is home to North Norfolk District Council, the Job Centre and Fakenham Town Council

Fakenham Connect is home to North Norfolk District Council, the Job Centre and Fakenham Town Council. Picture: Kathryn Cross - Credit: Archant

The mayor of a market town says it will be a "delight" to welcome back the town's registration office. 

Fakenham’s registry office, in the Connect building, will open its doors once covid restrictions ease.

Norfolk County Council announced that it was temporarily closing the Oak Street office on January 30, 2020.

a women smiling at Fakenham Christmas light switch on 2019

Fakenham Mayor, Gilly Foortse - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Mayor Gilly Foortse was "appalled" when she discovered the office was closed, as she said the council heard without consultation or notice.

On hearing the news that it is set to reopen, she said: “We would be delighted to welcome back the registry office to the town as it not only serves Fakenham but surrounding towns and villages.”

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “Like many of our smaller registration offices, the Fakenham site remains closed due to covid restrictions.

Norfolk County Counicl put signs were in the Connect building's window to tell the public about the

Norfolk County Counicl put signs were in the Connect building's window to tell the public about the closure of Fakenham registrar’s office. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

“Public safety is our main priority and these smaller offices cannot safely accommodate face-to-face appointments under the current rules. Our plan is to re-open in the existing location in Fakenham when it is safe to do so.”

