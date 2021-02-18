Mayor's delight as town's registry office set to reopen
- Credit: Archant
The mayor of a market town says it will be a "delight" to welcome back the town's registration office.
Fakenham’s registry office, in the Connect building, will open its doors once covid restrictions ease.
Norfolk County Council announced that it was temporarily closing the Oak Street office on January 30, 2020.
Mayor Gilly Foortse was "appalled" when she discovered the office was closed, as she said the council heard without consultation or notice.
On hearing the news that it is set to reopen, she said: “We would be delighted to welcome back the registry office to the town as it not only serves Fakenham but surrounding towns and villages.”
A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “Like many of our smaller registration offices, the Fakenham site remains closed due to covid restrictions.
You may also want to watch:
“Public safety is our main priority and these smaller offices cannot safely accommodate face-to-face appointments under the current rules. Our plan is to re-open in the existing location in Fakenham when it is safe to do so.”
Most Read
- 1 Chocolate factory brings coronavirus cases down to one
- 2 Community pub gets go-ahead - and brings back its old name
- 3 Who has been added to the Covid shielding list and why?
- 4 Calls for 'community use' of former grammar school site
- 5 Thousands 'flushed away' in council plan to demolish toilet block
- 6 'Visitors will come' - Nature reserve owners optimistic about future
- 7 Extraordinary medieval treasures saved for people of Norfolk
- 8 Norwich woman leading national fight against 'devastating' dance tax
- 9 Market town photographer hopes to continue capturing people and places
- 10 Supply problem sees Norfolk patients offered Covid jabs in Brighton