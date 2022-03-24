Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Local Council

Village junction to close for two days due to roadworks

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:13 PM March 24, 2022
The Great Massingham village sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A junction in Great Massingham, near Fakenham, is set to shut for two days due to roadworks - Credit: Denise Bradley

A B-road junction in a Norfolk village is to close for two days due to roadworks. 

Work is due to start on Tuesday, March 29, to resurface the B1145 Litcham Road in Great Massingham, near Fakenham, at the junction with Castleacre Road.

The job is scheduled to take two days to finish, subject to suitable weather conditions

To ensure the task can be carried out safely, the junction will be shut to all through traffic at this point until it has been completed. 

A fully-signed diversion route will be in operation for the duration of the works from 7am to 7pm. 

The project, which is costing £45,000, is set to be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.

