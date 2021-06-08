MP helps Fakenham battle 'scourge of society'

Published: 12:41 PM June 8, 2021

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland joined Fakenham mayor Gilly Foortse, David Hunter, the clerk of Fakenham racecourse and volunteers to clean up litter on June 4. - Credit: Jerome Mayhew

The MP for Broadland has helped Fakenham to battle what he calls ‘the scourge of society.’

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland joined Fakenham mayor Gilly Foortse, David Hunter, the clerk of Fakenham racecourse and volunteers to clean up litter on June 4.

It was part of volunteers’ week, a chance to say thank you for all the voluntary work done by people - particularly those who stepped up to help their communities through the pandemic.

Speaking at the litter pick, Mr Mayhew said he was delighted with all people that were helping out.

“Fly-tipping and litter are the scourge of modern society and are not only eyesores but can also have devastating impacts on local wildlife,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“Over the last year, we have all come to appreciate our local environment even more, which is why I was so happy to see so many local volunteers doing their bit.”

“We need to educate [people] a little better not to drop their litter.”