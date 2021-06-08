Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Local Council

MP helps Fakenham battle 'scourge of society'

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:41 PM June 8, 2021   
Volunteers in Fakenham taking part in a litter pick

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland joined Fakenham mayor Gilly Foortse, David Hunter, the clerk of Fakenham racecourse and volunteers to clean up litter on June 4. - Credit: Jerome Mayhew

The MP for Broadland has helped Fakenham to battle what he calls ‘the scourge of society.’

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland joined Fakenham mayor Gilly Foortse, David Hunter, the clerk of Fakenham racecourse and volunteers to clean up litter on June 4.

It was part of volunteers’ week, a chance to say thank you for all the voluntary work done by people - particularly those who stepped up to help their communities through the pandemic.

Speaking at the litter pick, Mr Mayhew said he was delighted with all people that were helping out.

“Fly-tipping and litter are the scourge of modern society and are not only eyesores but can also have devastating impacts on local wildlife,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“Over the last year, we have all come to appreciate our local environment even more, which is why I was so happy to see so many local volunteers doing their bit.”

“We need to educate [people] a little better not to drop their litter.”

Most Read

  1. 1 A peak inside 10 Wells-next-the-Sea beach huts
  2. 2 Project manager calls on better gillying education in Wells
  3. 3 Sisters of BBC judge hope to breathe new life into Fakenham pub
  1. 4 Lord Nelson's local looks ahead to exciting future
  2. 5 Beach hut rentals soar as people flock to the seaside
  3. 6 New lifeboat will carry names of 10,000 loved ones
  4. 7 Nature park offering free tickets this Father's Day
  5. 8 Former Arsenal goalkeeper and Norfolk estate manager dies
  6. 9 Warning over scam Hermes redelivery texts
  7. 10 Holkham's tribute to 'kind, warm and generous' estate manager
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Elsie Gooderson, 4 from Fakenham suffers from Kagami Ogata Syndrome. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson

From market town to Disneyland - Mum planning magical birthday for daughter

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The newly-restored Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. 

Joy as 'Lord Nelson's local' pub reopens after five years

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A man holds the medal in behind a road sign

Fakenham figure - RAF curator takes the hot seat

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Abbie Moyse from Fakenham took part in ‘the final trek’ for Rugby against Cancer.

'I had blisters on blisters' - Woman completes 80-mile charity trek

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus