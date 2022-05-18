'Plenty of effort and hard work' - new Fakenham mayor's pledge to town

Angela Glynn was voted the new mayor of Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Fakenham’s newly-elected mayor has pledged unwavering commitment and hard work on behalf of her town.

Angela Glynn was appointed as the new mayor of Fakenham at the town council's full meeting on Tuesday (May 17) evening.

She is set to step up from her previous role as vice-chairman, which she took on during Gilly Foortse’s final year as mayor.

Mrs Glynn was voted in by her peers, with 11 in favour and one against.

Janet Holdom, who has served the council since 1999, was also voted in as deputy mayor - with nine for and five against.

Janet Holdom was elected the deputy mayor for Fakenham - Credit: IAN BURT

Speaking after her appointment, Mrs Glynn is looking to get behind various improvements to the town.

“I want to give some time to supporting the funding bid that North Norfolk District Council will be submitting to the government in a few weeks for the swimming pool and sports facilities,” she said.

“I will do everything I can to bring the funding to Fakenham.

“I will work with other groups to achieve a solution to the flooding on our beautiful river. The council receives regular and justifiable complaints about flooded footpaths in the winter months.

Mrs Glynn said one of the priorities is addressing the flooding of the River Wensum - Credit: ©Nigel Housden/Pinsharpstudios.com

"You can rest assured that I will put in plenty of effort and hard work to get the best for our town."

The new mayor also has issues to address in the short-term, including finding a new town clerk as Linda Jennings leaves the council, as well as supporting regeneration projects in the town.

Mrs Foortse, who had been mayor of Fakenham for the last three years, said it had been an honour serving the town - as she moves to the "backbenches".

She added: “It has been an honour and privilege to have been mayor of Fakenham for three years and, before that, deputy mayor for two years."

The winner of the Mayor cadet award, 14-year-old Phobe Harris, with Gilly Foortse - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“When I returned to my town, I was deeply saddened to see how it had fallen into an unhappy state. We lost the printing works, the grammar school and other things that made Fakenham a thriving town - but what was not lost was the spirit.

“I joined the council in order to do my bit in bringing back Fakenham’s ‘mojo’.

“The last years have seen the town rejuvenated, with new businesses in the town centre and a renewed sense of civic pride.

“I would like to thank people for the trust and confidence they have placed in me.”