Plans released for new roundabout at accident blackspot

Published: 11:57 AM May 19, 2021 Updated: 12:28 PM May 19, 2021

Detailed plans have been released for a roundabout at one of the region’s accident blackspots.

And people are being asked for their views on the scheme at the Dereham Road crossroads at Hempton, near Fakenham.

Proposals published on May 17 by Norfolk County Council reveal the potential new layout of the junction which would see the current crossroads replaced with a new roundabout, and new and improved paths and crossings for pedestrians.

Figures from the council show there have been 13 injury accidents at this location over the last 10 years.

In 2018, it was one of two Fakenham junctions included on a list of the county council’s top 10 accident blackspots, which prompted renewed calls for a roundabout to be installed.

County Councillor for Fakenham, Tom FitzPatrick has visited the school site in Fakenham and is delighted for the school to be moving forward. - Credit: Tom FitzPatrick

Tom FitzPatrick, Norfolk county councillor for the area, has been lobbying for a roundabout for a number of years.

You may also want to watch:

“The straight stretch of road seems to encourage speeding and far too many collisions,” he said.

“Preventing accidents with all the impacts they can have on both the casualties and their families has to be a high priority and I welcome the chance to improve things at this junction.

“The consultation gives everyone a chance to have their say on the proposals.”

A plan of the proposed Hempton roundabout. - Credit: Norfolk County Council.

The proposal is for a new four-armed roundabout to replace the crossroads. The works would include:

A roundabout immediately northeast of the existing junction

Pedestrian crossings on the south-west and south-east arms of the roundabout, and new signs on the approach to the roundabout

Improvements to the bus stop layby on Dereham Road towards Fakenham

Realignment of the C550 Dereham Road to join the roundabout

A spokesperson for Hempton Parish Council said: "We need to have a discussion to formally agree on our position and the consultation has only just landed on us.

"The proposal has been suggested in the past but this is the first time responding to it officially. The council's position needs to be decided on, but we haven’t had the opportunity to discuss this yet."

If approved, it is likely that work would start in 2022.

To see the plans and fill in the short survey sharing your views by June 6, visit: www.norfolk.gov.uk/hempton

People can also request a hard copy, or another format, by calling Norfolk County Council on 0344 800 8020.