Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Local Council

New play equipment unveiled ahead of opening

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:11 PM July 26, 2022
Fakenham Town Council has unveiled new play equipment for families to enjoy at Millennium Park

Fakenham Town Council has unveiled new play equipment for families to enjoy at Millennium Park - Credit: Granville Hawkes/Fakenham Town Council

Children in a market town have been treated to new play equipment at their local park.

Fakenham Town Council has unveiled new structures for families to enjoy just in time for the summer holiday at the town’s Millennium Park.

The equipment cost around £25,000.

Fakenham Town Council has unveiled new play equipment for families to enjoy at Millennium Park

Fakenham Town Council has unveiled new play equipment for families to enjoy at Millennium Park - Credit: Granville Hawkes/Fakenham Town Council

It was funded by the Fakenham Recreation Ground Charity, of which the town council is the sole trustee.

The new play area replaced the former unit which the council say had been there for some time and became redundant.

Angela Glynn, mayor of Fakenham, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide a modern and exciting play area for the children of Fakenham just in time for when they break up for the school holidays.”

Angela Glynn, the mayor of Fakenham

Angela Glynn, the mayor of Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

It is currently awaiting a safety inspection and sign-off.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum who was left bedbound aiming to conquer triathlon
  2. 2 School submits application for new MUGA pitch
  3. 3 Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!
  1. 4 Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week
  2. 5 Ukrainian arrivals in north Norfolk dwindle
  3. 6 Norfolk pub garden named one of the best in the UK
  4. 7 New play equipment unveiled ahead of opening
  5. 8 Inside Norfolk's new cheese and wine lounge
  6. 9 '60 events for 60 years' raises four-figure sum for school minibus
  7. 10 More than 250 free events planned for Norfolk this September

Once that is completed, which is hoped to be very shortly, families can swing into action at the park on Queen’s Road.

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham said he hoped other farmers would take rewilding and regenerativ

Eco-festival which featured Chris Packham to return in person this year

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Siobhan Peyton, co-owner of Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham

Owner of award-winning pub reflects on 'rollercoaster' first year in charge

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Derek Woodhouse

Five homes lost as firefighters drain swimming pool to save many more

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Samantha Rutt, from Langham, crossed the North Channel from Northern Ireland to Scotland in world-record time

Norfolk woman smashes paddleboarding world record

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon