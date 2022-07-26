New play equipment unveiled ahead of opening

Fakenham Town Council has unveiled new play equipment for families to enjoy at Millennium Park - Credit: Granville Hawkes/Fakenham Town Council

Children in a market town have been treated to new play equipment at their local park.

Fakenham Town Council has unveiled new structures for families to enjoy just in time for the summer holiday at the town’s Millennium Park.

The equipment cost around £25,000.

It was funded by the Fakenham Recreation Ground Charity, of which the town council is the sole trustee.

The new play area replaced the former unit which the council say had been there for some time and became redundant.

Angela Glynn, mayor of Fakenham, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide a modern and exciting play area for the children of Fakenham just in time for when they break up for the school holidays.”

Angela Glynn, the mayor of Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

It is currently awaiting a safety inspection and sign-off.

Once that is completed, which is hoped to be very shortly, families can swing into action at the park on Queen’s Road.