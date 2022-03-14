WATCH: Wells toilet demolished as new loos on the way

Video

Cllr. Tim Adams (Leader of the Council), Cllr Peter Fisher (Member for Wells), Simon Hawken (Head of Operations, Aspect Group Services), Russell Tanner (Property Services Mgr, NNDC) outside the Stearman’s Yard car park toliets in Wells. - Credit: NNDC

The moment a long-serving set of public toilets was bulldozed has been captured on camera as a council prepares to splash out more than half a million on new facilities.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has confirmed the demolition of the Stearman’s Yard car park toilets has begun in Wells as work starts to provide a new toilet block.

The council also confirmed plans to begin demolition for a similar scheme at the Queens Road car park in Fakenham from March 21.

The demolition of the old block, being undertaken by contractors Aspect, marks the first step in a £568,000 investment by NNDC to bring new toilets to Wells and Fakenham.

The council say that these new toilets are both water and energy-efficient, with male and female facilities, a gender-neutral room, family room and accessible toilets, with changing places facilities inside.

NNDC regards the provision of good quality public conveniences as a key service, underpinning the district’s tourism offering as well as town centre economies.

Wells Councillor, Peter Fisher outside the Stearman’s Yard car park toilets in Wells. - Credit: NNDC

Lucy Shires, portfolio holder for organisational resources said: “We’re delighted to be investing into our public facilities, making sure that both residents and visitors alike have access to public amenities that are efficient, clean and modern.

“These facilities are inclusive and accessible, giving people the confidence that wherever they choose to go, their needs are met.”

An architect's impression of the new toilet block in Wells. - Credit: NNDC

The council say that many residents and visitors with accessibility requirements plan their trips around the availability of accessible facilities like the changing rooms.

The introduction of these facilities to more towns means that more people can visit without worry, they added.

Alternative public conveniences will remain open in these towns throughout the works.

An architect's impression of the new toilet block in Fakenham. - Credit: NNDC

Materials from the demolitions will be recycled and reused in car park repairs.

Once these schemes at Wells and Fakenham are completed and open to the public, works will then commence to provide new facilities in North Walsham and Sheringham.

The development comes after NNDC set out its strategy for public conveniences, identifying where there is a pressing need for new loos. Both Fakenham and Wells had adequate numbers of toilets available, according to the figures.