Eco-festival which hosted Chris Packham to return in person this years
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A long-running festival promoting eco-awareness is preparing for its first physical event in three years.
Greenbuild, North Norfolk District Council’s environmental festival, will be held in Fakenham this September and will be a physical live event for the first time since 2019.
For the past two years, the event has been held virtually, due to Covid restrictions in place at the time.
But this year, it will be hosted as a hybrid event, featuring virtual talks during the week, and an in-person event held in Fakenham Market Place and other locations around the town, with support from Fakenham Town Council.
Alongside the physical and virtual events, there will also be satellite events, including wildlife tours and a guided coastal walk.
Greenbuild is NNDC’s long-running annual environmental event which looks at ways people, their communities, and local businesses can pull together to build a sustainable future in North Norfolk.
The festival explores issues surrounding climate change and biodiversity.
The council’s live event on September 10 will include speakers, which NNDC said they will be announcing "very soon".
People can also participate in activities such as a community music-making workshop and a tree ID trail. They can also learn new sustainable skills such as composting, how to upcycle your clothes and how to make your home more energy efficient.
There will also be pop-up stalls, where you can buy and eat Norfolk produce and support local businesses both at the event and in Fakenham.
Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment, said: “I am so pleased that we are able to once again host NNDC’s flagship Greenbuild in North Norfolk.
"Last year's virtual Greenbuild event was a great success that attracted a varied group of interesting speakers, all presented by experts in their field, ranging from local seaweed industry to growing your own veg, from fast fashion to NNDC's own climate change agenda with many other topics covered.”
2021’s virtual Greenbuild featured speakers such as Chris Packham, Jake Fiennes, Dr Sophie Day, Dr Ella Gilbert, and the launch of the council’s carbon reduction strategy.
All events are free and open to all.
Find out more about Greenbuild at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/greenbuild