Levelling up bids adjust in line with inflation

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) confirmed that levelling up bids for Fakenham and Cromer have been reviewed and updated to reflect rising inflation. - Credit: NNDC

Multi-million pounds levelling up bids for a new swimming pool and improved sports facilities are on track despite soaring inflation, a council has confirmed.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) confirmed that bids for Fakenham and Cromer have been reviewed and updated to reflect rising inflation.

The bids were submitted in August by NNDC which if successful, would see a number of improvements made in the two towns.

Plans for Fakenham are focused on a new indoor swimming pool and enhanced sports facilities for the town, while in Cromer there would be a revamp of attractions including the cliff-top gardens and North Lodge Park.

A government spokesperson said it is working with councils to understand the impact inflation will have on their budgets and stand ready to speak to any council that has concerns.

NNDC did warn that the extent of certain project elements in Cromer could be revisited if anticipated costs are considered unaffordable based on construction contract inflation.

The bids were submitted in August by NNDC which if successful, would see a number of improvements made in Fakenham and Cromer (pictured) - Credit: Archant

An NNDC spokesperson said: “Allowances have been made in the grant amount requested in both bid applications. These reflect the likely impact of inflation in the construction industry to the point that contracts are awarded.

“In respect of the Fakenham proposal, experienced quantity surveyors in the leisure market provided cost consultant advice on the development of the assessed costs based on both current and historical projects for wet and dry leisure activities.

“The costs have been updated to current day and projected forward, to allow for inflation, to the estimated date of contract award using the Building Cost Information Service Tender Prices Indices.

“The New Facets for Norfolk’s Gem proposal in Cromer has been costed based on the individual elements which make up the whole scheme by Council Officers who have up-to-date experience of the current procurement of construction projects.

“Prices have then been inflated to reflect the likely timing of each element on the project programme.

Plans for Fakenham are focused on a new indoor swimming pool and enhanced sports facilities for the town, - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A UK government spokesperson, added: “We are working closely with all levels of government to relentlessly drive forward our shared ambition to see improvements delivered through our levelling up, towns and high streets funds.

"“The East of England has received almost £300 million through various Levelling Up funds over the past three years to benefit community projects across the region."

NNDC expect to hear if the bids for round two of the levelling up fund are successful in October.