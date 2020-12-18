Plans approved for 'better' toilets
- Credit: NNDC/SMG Architects (planning premission)
Plans for modern toilet facilities in a market town have been approved.
North Norfolk District Council plans to tear down the public toilet block on Queens Road in Fakenham and replace it with a modern building, with more facilities.
The toilets are found in the road’s council car park. A council report said the toilets were dated and did not provide needed facilities.
They want to tear down the toilet and replace the existing block with a better standard, as well as adding a changing place facility, family room and cleaners area.
The proposal is to improve the current dated building and to provide an attractive user-friendly space where a variety of people can feel safe and provided for.
You may also want to watch:
Fakenham town councillors have supported the application, provided a litter bin is placed in the area.
No date has been set for the start of the new development.
Most Read
- 1 Ex-nurse sets up 'most Covid-secure shop in Norfolk'
- 2 Work begins on building new specialist school
- 3 Ex boss of haulage giant caught drink-driving
- 4 First patients receive Covid vaccine at GP surgery
- 5 Carpenter's Christmas tractor a surprise hit in town
- 6 Medical practice gets early Covid vaccine roll out boost
- 7 BBC Christmas Lecture series to reveal secrets of Norfolk's beaches
- 8 When are the Royal Mail's last Christmas post dates?
- 9 Why Norfolk and Suffolk are in Tier 2: Government explains decision
- 10 Pub recruits chef who worked with Jamie Oliver ahead of re-opening