The proposed plans for the new toilet facilities on Queens Road in Fakenham. - Credit: NNDC/SMG Architects (planning premission)

Plans for modern toilet facilities in a market town have been approved.

North Norfolk District Council plans to tear down the public toilet block on Queens Road in Fakenham and replace it with a modern building, with more facilities.

The toilets are found in the road’s council car park. A council report said the toilets were dated and did not provide needed facilities.

The existing toilet block at Queens Road, Fakenham. Picture: PLANNING DOCUMENTS - Credit: Archant

They want to tear down the toilet and replace the existing block with a better standard, as well as adding a changing place facility, family room and cleaners area.

The proposal is to improve the current dated building and to provide an attractive user-friendly space where a variety of people can feel safe and provided for.

Fakenham town councillors have supported the application, provided a litter bin is placed in the area.

No date has been set for the start of the new development.