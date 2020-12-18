Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Local Council

Plans approved for 'better' toilets

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:21 PM December 18, 2020   
A artists impression of what the new toilet could look like

The proposed plans for the new toilet facilities on Queens Road in Fakenham. - Credit: NNDC/SMG Architects (planning premission)

Plans for modern toilet facilities in a market town have been approved.

North Norfolk District Council plans to tear down the public toilet block on Queens Road in Fakenham and replace it with a modern building, with more facilities.

The toilets are found in the road’s council car park. A council report said the toilets were dated and did not provide needed facilities.

The existing toilet block at Queens Road, Fakenham. Picture: PLANNING DOCUMENTS

The existing toilet block at Queens Road, Fakenham. Picture: PLANNING DOCUMENTS - Credit: Archant

They want to tear down the toilet and replace the existing block with a better standard, as well as adding a changing place facility, family room and cleaners area.

The proposal is to improve the current dated building and to provide an attractive user-friendly space where a variety of people can feel safe and provided for.

Fakenham town councillors have supported the application, provided a litter bin is placed in the area.

No date has been set for the start of the new development.

Fakenham News

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

