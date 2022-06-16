Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Local Council

New survey launched to gauge support for swimming pool

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:49 PM June 16, 2022
The Fakenham sign found on Norwich Street in the town.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is calling on residents in the Fakenham area to take part in a survey to gauge the level of support there is for its proposals - Credit: Aaron McMillan

People in Fakenham are being asked to share their views on the town getting a new swimming pool.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is calling on residents in the Fakenham area to take part in a survey to gauge the level of support there is for proposals which will add a 25-metre indoor swimming pool and 2G pitch to the town.

NNDC is currently working on a pitch to secure levelling up funding from the government.

North Norfolk was identified as a priority one area for support - meaning the government was keen to see applications for projects to be submitted under the programme from the district and has provided £125,000 of funding to support the development of good quality proposals.

The survey will form part of the evidence to support the funding application to the government.

You can fill out the survey by clicking here. 
 

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

The Wells Harbour Railway is being replaced by an electric bus from 2022. 

Prices and start date revealed for new Holkham bus service

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Lee Carver has closed down his bathroom business to follow his dream and has created East Bilney Fis

Couple realise fishery dream after selling businesses

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Annie Vanstone at her new shop Squidgy and Moo in East Rudham selling local produce.

Food and Drink

Owners of street food trailer open village store packed with local goodies

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Gary Arlow and his daughter Joely Carter with loaded fries and a cake from their new venture Birdy's Bakehouse.

Food and Drink

Dad-and-daughter duo launch food trailer at quay offering burgers and cakes

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon