New survey launched to gauge support for swimming pool

Credit: Aaron McMillan

People in Fakenham are being asked to share their views on the town getting a new swimming pool.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is calling on residents in the Fakenham area to take part in a survey to gauge the level of support there is for proposals which will add a 25-metre indoor swimming pool and 2G pitch to the town.

NNDC is currently working on a pitch to secure levelling up funding from the government.

North Norfolk was identified as a priority one area for support - meaning the government was keen to see applications for projects to be submitted under the programme from the district and has provided £125,000 of funding to support the development of good quality proposals.

The survey will form part of the evidence to support the funding application to the government.

You can fill out the survey by clicking here.

