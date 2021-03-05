Ex-councillor defends building work after being removed from position
- Credit: Neil Dandy
A former parish councillor who was removed after allegedly carrying out building work without planning permission has insisted he did nothing wrong.
Christopher Buxton was removed from Ryburgh parish council after failing to attend any meetings over the last six months.
He also lost the confidence of the council after carrying out building work on a property in the village without planning permission.
The council raised concerns he carried out ‘illegal building work’ at 19 Station Road in the village. However, Mr Buxton said he was working on 19A, to lower the 12ft inside ceiling to 7ft.
He also said that he does not own the building, but his mother, Audrey, does.
“The building belongs to my mother, who was granted planning permission in 2013 to convert the building into a two-bedroom dwelling and a chip shop. The dwelling is now for her to downsize into,” he said.
You may also want to watch:
“If we were not in a conservation area it wouldn’t be a problem.”
A spokesperson for North Norfolk District Council said, “The council is involved in an ongoing live planning enforcement investigation. This may result in criminal charges being laid and therefore it is inappropriate for the council to comment further on the case at this point.”
Most Read
- 1 'The nicest people shop in Lidl' - Women amazed by act of kindness
- 2 Teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted near rail track
- 3 Brave nine-year-old with arthritis prepares for danceathon
- 4 Campaign launched to identify 90,000 'hidden' carers eligible for Covid jab
- 5 'Going like the clappers' - Almost half of Norfolk adults have had vaccine
- 6 'Not in a religious village!' - Residents' shock at drug squad swoop
- 7 Towns oppose suggestion of more on-street parking charges
- 8 Call for more Norfolk roads to be covered by pay and display charges
- 9 Education bosses 'confident' all Norfolk schools ready to fully reopen
- 10 'They seem scared' - town's cockerel killing spree fears
He justified his work with article 61 of the Magna Carta, in which he said, “it all comes down to the fact that I am standing under Article 61 of the Magna Carta, which Ryburgh Parish Council either does not understand or get to grips with, or they choose not to, which is why they have decided they have no confidence in me as a councillor.”
A parish council spokesman said, "Article 61 of the Magna Carta is not recognised by our legal system or any offices of governance."
The council received complaints from people in the village about the work. Mr Buxton believes the complaints were "no surprise".
A spokesperson for the council said, "Ryburgh Parish Council suggest that Mr Buxton contacts the monitoring officer at North Norfolk District Council so that his concerns may be properly investigated."