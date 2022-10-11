Litter picker slams 'disgusting' state of Cromer cliffside

Paul Bailey has blasted the rubbish left on Cromer cliffside onto the land where Bagot Goats after litter picking the land - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Paul Bailey/DENISE BRADLEY

An avid litter picker has blasted people dumping rubbish onto the land where goats live.

Paul Bailey, from Binham, was once again doing his bit to clean up Norfolk, this time on the cliffside in Cromer where Bagot Goats live, after spotting an array of rubbish while walking along the coastal path on October 7.

Mr Bailey, who cleaned up the A148 between Holt and Fakenham earlier this year, jumped over the fence and scaled the steep incline, collecting six bags worth of litter, as well as a pair of traffic cones.

The litter collected by Paul Bailey, from the cliffside in Cromer - Credit: Paul Bailey

Not only did he slam the ‘disgusting’ people who dumped the rubbish, but also North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), after being told by a street cleaner that the last time someone collected waste there was five years ago.

He wrote to the council expressing his anger.

Tim Adams, leader of NNDC, thanked Mr Bailey for his efforts, and NNDC said they are looking into a specialist contractor to deep cleanse the cliff side - Mr Adams also reassured residents that the goats are in good health.

Paul Bailey, from Binham, has donned his high-vis and is currently out on the A148 near Fakenham to clean up an array of rubbish - Credit: Paul Bailey

“The cliffside was disgusting,” Mr Bailey said.

“I am aware from reports in the media how councils are under pressure from budget cuts, and I know it's not easy, but not doing so for five years is disgusting.”

Mr Bailey wants signs to be installed along the railing asking people not to dump rubbish.

Tim Adams, leader of the North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Adams added: “This is a tricky issue for us, as it would be for any council with cliffs and unusual landscapes. We are doing our best to work out the best solution for this issue, but firstly, we would ask residents to use the litter bins provided.”

An NNDC spokesman said: “The cliffside area of this location makes litter mitigation work challenging. As per coastguard advice, this area requires a specialist contractor due to height regulations to deep cleanse the cliff side, due to health and safety challenges at this location.

A herd of bagot goats have been grazing the grass above Cromer beach every summer since 2016. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

“We are looking into a specialist contractor to deep cleanse the cliff side, which would come at a significant cost burden to the council, given the height regulations which are a constraint in this location. This will need a specialist team to access the cliff by rope tethered from a vehicle.”