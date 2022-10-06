Council 'reviewing options' following festival postponement

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) cancelled Greenbuild Environmental Festival Live on September 10 in Fakenham after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A council says it is "reviewing options" relating to the rearrangement of an environmental festival which was postponed following the Queen's death.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) had been due to stage this year's Greenbuild Live in Fakenham on Saturday, September 10, but proceedings were called off.

Despite this, a number of virtual events had already been held as part of the Greenbuild Online segment of the festival, including 'The Big Talk' with TV presenter and wildlife expert Chris Packham.

Some of the GreenbuildOnline events such as The Big Talk with Chris Packham can be found on NNDC’s Youtube channel - Credit: Danielle Booden

Addressing the potential rearrangement of Greenbuild Live, a spokesman for NNDC said: “In light of the cancellation of Greenbuild Live, the council is reviewing options for the event.

“The first part of this year’s event was successfully held with an on-site discussion about the marine environment and a wide range of online presentations.

“There is certainly an appetite for the event to be live once again and options will be considered shortly.”