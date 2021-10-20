Property labelled a 'carbuncle' served urgent works notice

Published: 11:53 AM October 20, 2021

A market town property labelled a 'carbuncle’ by its mayor has been served with an urgent works notice.

The building in Norwich Street, Fakenham, was issued with a notice of intention to carry out urgent works on October 19, meaning it now has 28 days to either secure a plan in order to fulfil the requirements set out by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), or launch an appeal with the Secretary of State.

9 Norwich Street in Fakenham was issued with the notice of intention to carry out urgent works - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The notice states that unless by November 18, the council is satisfied that the works are being carried out or that they will be started in the very near future, they may enter the land on which the building stands, and carry them out.

The council says it has the power to take this action in accordance with section 54 of the Planning (Listed Building & Conservation Areas) Act 1990.

The notice says: “If therefore it considers that the need for the works has become so urgent that they must be carried out without any delay, you will not be given any further warning.”

If NNDC is required to carry out this work, they will be looking for the owner to reimburse the charge.

Some of the cracks found on the back of the building in Norwich Street. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

If the council seeks at any stage to recover the expenses incurred by carrying out the works, the owner will be given an opportunity to make representations to the Secretary of State if they believe some or all the work was unnecessary for the building’s preservation, they believe the amount is unreasonable, or the recovery will cause them hardship.

The notice includes a number of requirements, such as producing a design for the temporary shoring of the front elevation of the building and submitting it to NNDC for approval prior to the commencement of the works on site.

John Rest, NNDC councillor for Lancaster South said: “This case is a live enforcement investigation which is subject to the services of an urgent works notice.

“As a live investigation with potential legal proceedings, we will not comment further at this time. Once outcomes are known then we will be pleased to update local media.”

The notice will be published on the NNDC enforcement register and the notice will be displayed at the site on the building.