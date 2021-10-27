Electrical pole blocking footpath set to be moved

Published: 1:05 PM October 27, 2021

An electrical pole blocking a path on Claypit Lane, Fakenham, is to be moved - Credit: Jim Rocket

An electrical pole that had been blocking the middle of a footpath is set to be moved.

The pre-existing pole, on Claypit Lane in Fakenham, ended up in the middle of a pavement after new housing was built.

UK Power Networks (UKPN) and North Norfolk District Council said they were working hard to get the pole moved.

Christopher Cushing, district councillor for Lancaster North, said he had raised the issue with the council's enforcement team.

“The enforcement team acted quickly in response to my concern," said Mr Cushing.

"They have approval to serve a Breach of Notice on UKPN, which will stipulate that the pole will need to be removed and replaced with underground cables.”

A spokesman for UKPN said: “This pole and electrical equipment was in place long before a new footpath and houses were built."

“We are in close contact with our customer about their request for us to relocate the pole."

UKPN is in the process of drawing up plans to complete the work.