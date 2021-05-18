Study for swimming pool in Fakenham included in council's bid

Published: 2:34 PM May 18, 2021

Beccles Lido on a warm and sunny day. A study for a pool in Fakenham will form part of the bid to be submitted to the county council later this month. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

A study that looks into whether an indoor swimming pool could be built in a market town is included in a council's funding bid.

Fakenham Town Council is working with North Norfolk District Council on a bid for funding from the government's UK Community Renewal Fund.

A spokesperson from the district council said: “The local community’s wish for a feasibility study for a swimming pool to be provided in the town has again been raised.

"Funding for such a study will form part of the bid to be submitted to the county council later this month and hopefully the Government in June.”

The news comes after an email was sent on by Rob Timson, who approached the town council regarding his desire to see a pool in Fakenham.

You may also want to watch:

“I've written previously to Henry Bellingham about the urgent need for Fakenham to have a swimming pool,” he said.

“As a deprived area, Fakenham needs people learning to swim and to exercise, rather than having any further fast food outlets established.

"We live near the coast, our children need to learn how to swim and we are depriving a vast area of Norfolk of doing so. I don't care whether it's an indoor or an outdoor pool."

NNDC said this study is not a promise to finance the pool. - Credit: Nick Butcher

NNDC said there was not a promise to finance the pool.

“It is important to emphasise that there is no commitment from the district council or other organisations such as Sport England to finance the provision of a swimming pool in Fakenham at this time.

"Only that support exists for a feasibility study for such a facility to be included in the UK Community Renewal Fund bid which is being developed for the town.”

It comes after Active Fakenham announced its own plans for a feasibility study to be carried out on the pool idea.

A steering group, including councillors, businesses and the community was formed for The Community Renewal Fund bid.

The group is working on proposals and spoke of other potential projects it could lead to, including repairing riverway footpaths and a healthy eating campaign.